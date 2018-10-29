Roadrunners Land Out of State Lineman
The Roadrunners landed their 12th commit and first big man of the 2019 class. Demetris Allen, from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, provided UTSA with their first offensive lineman commit of the 2019 class, which is a huge position of need. He is currently measuring in at 6'3" and weighs around 300 pounds, so he definitely looks the part and just so happens to play the part quite well.
