On Saturday, UTSA picked up their 9th verbal commit in the electric athlete out of Patterson, Louisiana, Dajon Richard. After picking up their first wide receiver commit just a few days ago in Dewuan McCullum, the Roadrunners added another speedy slot receiver type of player with big play potential. Richard had been considering schools such as Kansas, Tulane, Middle Tennessee State and many others. He had also recently been hearing from schools such as Texas A&M and LSU. The Roadrunners got themselves a good one.

Dajon tells me that the reason he chose UTSA over his other offers was because it really felt like home to him, and also, "And of course, Coach Frank Wilson is real. I know he's going to get me where I need to be." Throughout our interview, Dajon made it very clear how highly he thinks of Frank Wilson and how much trust he truly has in him. Richard told me about when he knew UTSA was home by saying, "I didn't know UTSA was home until I had one of the best coaches to do it speak with me."

Dajon mentioned to me that his main recruiting pitch to other 2019 recruits is simply that UTSA is always going to keep it real with you and be up front with you. He also told me that his recruitment is still open, and that he is not 100% committed just yet. Hopefully UTSA is able to hang onto him until signing day, but he is going to keep his recruitment open to see what other offers may roll in for him. Richard also says that he is wanting to major in Business once he makes it to college.

When it comes to which position he will play, he told me that the coaches have been telling him that he will be all over the field, running back, slot, kick return and wideout are where you'll see him at once he gets to UTSA. He's a very confident guy too, saying, "I bring a lot to the table, if you can name it, I can do it." Coach Wilson was his main recruiter for UTSA, he told me, "He talked to me and it was the realest conversation I've ever had." Dajon measures in at 5'11" and weighs in at around 185 pounds.

