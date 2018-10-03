This Saturday evening the UTSA Roadrunners and Rice Owls will face off for their seventh all-time meeting and sixth meeting as conference foes.

For most of the series the two teams have played in October. Only in 2014 and 2015 did the Roadrunners and Owls have to wait until November to face off against each other.

It has been a series of streaks. Rice won the first three meetings in 2012, 2013 and 2014. UTSA has won the three most recent games in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The Roadrunners are 1-2 all-time at Rice Stadium.

The Roadrunners will enter the game coming off of a 30-21 win over UTEP. UTSA is on a two-game winning streak after starting the season 0-3. Rice opened the season with a 31-28 win over Prairie View but since then the Owls have lost their wings, losing four straight including a 56-24 loss at Wake Forest last weekend.

Rice is also 0-1 in conference play after they lost the opener against Southern Miss 40-22 back on September.

The Owls have given up 212 points through five games and only scored 133 in their five games. UTSA has given up 169 points and scored 99 in their first four games.

Offensively the Owls are averaging a total of 382.8 yards per game. Rice has averaged 181.2 yards passing and averaging 201.6 yards per game on the ground. UTSA's offense has started to show improvement in the last few weeks and has averaged 265 yards per game. The Roadrunners are averaging 169.2 yards passing and 95.8 yards rushing.

The Owls boast a two-man rushing attack in Emmanuel Esukpa (83 yards per game) and Austin Walter (81 yards per game). Rice's passing game has been led by Shawn Stankavage. Stankavage has completed 77 of 135 pass attempts for 774 yards and nine touchdowns.

Rice's defense has given up 484.4 yards per game to opposing offenses. Opponents are averaging 310.8 yards passing per game and 173.6 yards per game rushing. UTSA's defense has given up 398.2 yards per game. The Roadrunners are giving up 258 yards per game passing and 140.2 yards per game rushing.

UTSA has held their last two opponents to under 300 yards of total offense.

The Roadrunners can also lay claim to one of the better kickers in conference as Jared Sackett has made nine of 11 field goal attempts including three last week against UTEP. Rice has used two kickers this season. Jack Fox is 5-for-9 on field goals and Haden Tobola is 3-for-4.

Almost every meeting between UTSA and Rice has been close. This year's meeting might be another close one. The game might come down field goals. If that is the case UTSA might have an advantage.

Prediction: UTSA 24 Rice 17