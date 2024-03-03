It was a good day for the Roadrunner basketball teams on Saturday. Both teams were on the road for 2 p.m. games and both teams came away with victories. In both cases the wins were milestones for the teams. UTSA's men's team won its 11th game this season, the first time that has happened since the 2020-21 season. The UTSA women got their 15th win of the season for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

In Dallas, the men met SMU as conference foes for the first and only time. UTSA (11-19, 5-12 AAC) came away with a 77-73 win thanks to 33 points from Jordan Ivy-Curry and 23 points from PJ Carter. Dre Fuller was the other Roadrunner in double figures with 13 points. The Mustangs (19-10, 10-6 AAC) led by as many as 13 points in the first half, but UTSA was able to cut the SMU lead to two by halftime.

UTSA continued to battle in the second half and the two teams traded the lead back and forth 11 times. The final lead change came with 3:50 left in the second half when Carter knocked down a three to give UTSA a 69-68 lead.

The Roadrunners were able to hold on the rest of the second half and Ivy-Curry put the finishing touches on the game with 15 seconds left when he dropped a three pointer on the Mustangs. The win over SMU gave UTSA a three-game winning streak for the first time this season.

At the same time the men were winning in Dallas, the women's team was 368 miles away from Dallas playing Wichita State in Kansas. UTSA (15-13, 9-8 AAC) opened the game on a 5-0 run and never trailed on the way to a 68-61 win over the Shockers (8-21, 4-13 AAC).

Jordyn Jenkins led the Roadrunners with 17 points. Siena Guttadauro and Elyssa Coleman were the other Roadrunners in double figures with 13 points each.



It is just the second time this season that both the men's and women's team won on the same day.