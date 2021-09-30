Return of the 4-0 Roadrunners

Entering Saturday the Rebels have an all-time record of 243-361-4. Since the start of the 2011 season (The UTSA era of college football) the Rebels have a record of 33-88. UNLV played a conference-only schedule last season and went 0-6.

UNLV was a founding member of the Mountain West in 1999. Prior to that they were one of 16 teams in the Western Athletic Conference from 1996-98. The Rebels were also in the Big West Conference from 1982-95 (when that conference was at the FBS level) and were independent of any conference from 1968-1981.

A year earlier the school known as Southern Nevada had started up its football team. The Rebels played in Division II from 1968 to 1977. In 1978 they moved up to Division I-A (Now FBS) where they have stayed ever since.

In 1969 the school settled on its current name of University of Nevada-Las Vegas or UNLV for short. That same year the school settled on Rebels as their mascot.

UNLV was started in 1957 as the University of Nevada Southern Division (UNSD as an acronym might have gotten them confused with a University of North-South Dakota, if one of those existed). The school went as Nevada-Southern Division from 1957 to 1965. In 1965 the school was renamed to the University of Southern Nevada.

While UTSA only has 10+ seasons of football, UNLV has a football history going back to 1968. They have been playing football at UNLV since before it was even called that.

The last time the Roadrunners started 4-0, their fifth opponent was New Mexico State. This year's Roadrunners will look to match the feat of their football forefathers when they welcome the UNLV Rebels to San Antonio this weekend.

This year the Roadrunners enter October with a 4-0 record. UTSA is able to boast that unblemished mark thanks to a game winning field goal by Hunter Duplessis that gave UTSA a 31-28 win over Memphis (As some of us predicted).

The UTSA Roadrunners are off to their best start since the 2012 season. That year the Roadrunners started 5-0 before falling on the road at Rice in their sixth game of the season (That is the only time UTSA and Rice have played as non-conference opponents).

This year's version of the Rebels has started 0-4 but the Roadrunner fanbase should not be fooled by that mark. The Rebels have had a pair of losses that they could have easily won. UNLV lost their season opener to Eastern Washington (Their Athletic Director is Lynn Hickey, formerly of UTSA fame) in double overtime 35-33.

The Rebels other close loss was last week when they lost to 38-30 in their conference opener at Fresno State. UNLV also played a pair of power-five opponents in non-conference. The Rebels lost at Arizona State 37-10 in week two and lost at home to Iowa State, 47-3 in week three.

This season UNLV has scored 76 points (19 per game) and given up 158 points (39.5 per game).

In their 4-0 start the Roadrunners have scored 149 points (37.25 per game) and given up 71 points (17.75 per game).



UNLV has 1061 yards of total offense through the first four games (265.3 per game). The Rebels have 582 yards passing (145.5 per game) and 479 yards rushing (119.8 per game). Opponents of the Rebels have combined for 1887 yards against the UNLV defense (471.8 per game). The Rebels defense has given up 1236 yards passing (309 per game) and 651 yards rushing (162.8 per game)

UTSA's offense has 1775 yards through four games (443.8 per game). When the Roadrunners have the ball this season they have 1072 yards passing (268 per game) and 703 yards rushing (175.8 per game). The Roadrunner defense has allowed 1144 yards (286 per game). UTSA's opponents have combined for 819 passing yards (204.75 per game) and just 325 yards on the ground (81.3 per game).

UNLV has had four different players attempt a pass this season. Doug Brumfield and Cameron Friel share the lead with 17 completions each. Brumfield has accounted for 320 yards and both of UNLV's passing touchdowns this season. Friel has 205 yards passing. The Rebels also have a strong duo in their receiving corps. Kyle Williams and Steve Jenkins both lead the Rebels with nine catches. Williams is top Rebel with 117 yards. Jenkins has 103 yards and one touchdown. Tyleek Collins also has 103 yards and a touchdown on five catches.

The star of the Rebels is their running back Charles Williams. Williams is a super senior who has been running for the Rebels since 2016. This season Williams has 219 yards and two touchdowns on 47 carries. For his career Williams has 3,159 rushing yards.

UTSA has also had four different players attempt a pass this season. Frank Harris leads the Roadrunners with 848 yards and four touchdowns on 75 passes completed out of 114 attempts. Josh Adkins has 13 completed passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

The Roadrunners leading receiver is Zakhari Franklin. Franklin leads the Roadrunners with 29 catches, 397 yards and four touchdowns. Joshua Cephus has 26 catches for 290 yards and one touchdown.

Sincere McCormick, fresh off his school-record 42 carries last week, enters Saturday as the Roadrunners leading rusher with 452 yards and five touchdowns on 102 carries. Brendan Brady has 133 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries.

As for turnovers, UNLV has a plus-two differential. UNLV has intercepted four passes and thrown two interceptions. The Rebels have lost two fumbles and recovered two fumbles.

UTSA's turnover margin is also plus-two. The Roadrunner offense has thrown two interceptions while the defense has only one interception. UTSA has lost three fumbles on offense but recovered six on defense.

On special teams the Rebels have punted the ball 27 times for 1036 yards. Opponents have been able to return eight punts for 84 yards. Two different Rebels have handled punting duties this season. The Rebels opponents have punted 11 times. UNLV has two punt returns for 22 yards.

Lucas Dean has handled all of UTSA's punts this season. Dean has punted 14 times for 641 yards. Opponents have returned four of those punts for 40 yards. UTSA has forced opponents to punt 29 times for 1225 yards. Sheldon Jones has handled all of UTSA's punt returns this season. Jones has returned 10 punts for 171 yards including a 76-yard punt return against Lamar.

As for field goals UNLV has yet to miss one this season. Daniel Gutierrez has attempt all of the Rebels field goals and is six-for-six this season. UNLV opponents are 6-for-9 on field goals this season.

UTSA has had two different kickers attempt field goals. Hunter Duplessis remains the top leg for the Roadrunners as he has made nine of 11 field goal attempts. None has been bigger than the winning kick he made last week. Everett Ornstein came on and made a field goal late in the game against Lamar.