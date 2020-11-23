BirdsUp - Recruits Instant Reaction: Southern Miss

Recruits Instant Reaction: Southern Miss
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Following the Roadrunners 23-20 victory over Souther Miss I was able to get reactions from a few of the #Embrace21 commits. Here are their thoughts and comments!
Free 30-Days | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news