Wisdom is Number 2 for UTSA in 2019
UTSA picked up their second commitment in as many days. On Thursday, Rashad Wisdom, the very talented defensive back out of Judson, became the second and highest rated player of UTSA's 2019 class. Rashad is ranked by Rivals as a 5.7 3 star athlete, and he is the 46th best player in the state and 39th best athlete in the nation.
