The Roadrunners landed their second commitment in as many days, and this time it is the big tight end out of College Park in The Woodlands, Peyton Sobosle. This recruitment escalated very quickly, just like Gerard McKnight's recruitment did, as Peyton was offered yesterday by UTSA and then decided to shut things down a day later. Sobosle is the first tight end commit of the 2019 class, and he is a big get for UTSA. He measures in at 6'5" and weighs in around 220 pounds. He's got the frame to put on weight and become a great blocker and also be a threat in the passing game.

There were many reasons why Peyton chose to side with the Roadrunners, he told me, "I chose UTSA over all the other schools because they had been pursuing me the most and showed the most interest, while also being in a great area. I've always loved the San Antonio area, and being given the opportunity to go there for school is a dream." Obviously, the staff did a great job of making Sobosle a priority in this cycle. Prior to committing, he had been considering Texas State and ULM. Peyton tells me that he knew UTSA was home when, "I went to the camp and saw the campus, and just the energy there felt like home!"

The recruiting pitch that Peyton is going to use on other 2019 recruits is, "UTSA is a committed program to getting better and winning games." Getting better and winning is definitely the main goal for the UTSA players and staff. Sobosle tells me that once he gets to campus, he's going to want to major in either land management or environmental science. He also tells me that he is going to try and make multiple visits and be around campus as much as possible, he will surely be helping UTSA recruit while he's on his visits.

So what does Peyton bring to the table for UTSA? "I bring energy, I keep fighting like I don't know how to lose." This "never give up" mentality is the type of mentality that coaches love to see in their players. He tells me that he really fits into the scheme at UTSA because, "I can block like a conventional tight end because I played offensive line in 7th and 8th grade, and I can run routes and catch like a receiver because I played receiver my 9th and 10th grade years." Peyton is an all around tight end, and he will definitely be utilized in UTSA's offensive scheme both as a blocker and pass catcher. Lastly, he'd like to tell the UTSA faithful that, "I'm going to bring excitement, fire and dedication to the team."