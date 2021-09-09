No place like Dome

Cardinal Football departed Beaumont again after the 1989 season and didn't return until 2010. That is when this iteration of the Cardinals began playing. This year the Cardinals have followed in the footsteps of UTSA by departing the Southland Conference for the Western Athletic Conference.

Lamar has flipped their football program on and off like a child playing with a light switch. The Cardinals first tried their hands at football from 1923 to 1926. Lamar went without football from 1927-31 before resuming the sport from 1932-42. World War II caused the Cardinals to dissolve football from 1943-45. After the war Lamar played football from 1946-1989. In that time the Cardinals played in a few conferences and had big results like beating Middle Tennessee in the 1961 Tangerine Bowl (Today's Citrus Bowl) and beating a ranked Baylor in 1981.

Lamar, named for the Republic of Texas's second president, started as South Park Junior College in 1923. In 1932 the school changed its name to Lamar. By 1949 Lamar had grown to the point where it upgraded to a four-year college. Between 1983 and 1995 Lamar was the flagship of the Lamar University System that included Lamar-Orange, Lamar-Port Arthur and Lamar Institute of Technology. In 1995 The Lamar system was absorbed into the Texas State system, where it remains to this day.

UTSA will open their home schedule against a Cardinal for the second time in three seasons. In 2019 the Roadrunners beat cross-town foe UIW 35-7. Now a different conclave of Cardinals is coming to into the Alamodome: The Lamar Cardinals out of Beaumont.

This weekend the Roadrunners will welcome the Lamar Cardinals to town one day after the 10th anniversary of what remains the worst loss in program history. UTSA will be trying to move to 2-0 on the season and hoping that the history of 2011 week two does not repeat in 2021 week two.

That win over Illinois came one day after the 10-year anniversary of the Roadrunners winning the inaugural game in program history.

Fresh off becoming the first school from Texas to beat Illinois in Champaign since Texas A&M in 1976, the UTSA Roadrunners are back in the cool 72 degrees of the Alamodome for the 2021 home opener.

There is excitement around the city of San Antonio as another football season begins for the Roadrunners. For the first time since the 2019 season the Roadrunners will be able to sell tickets in the entire lower bowl and club level. If demand gets high enough its not out of the realm of possibility that the third level is reopened for the first time in several years.

This week the capacity will probably be limited to the lower two levels but even with that its big enough that the Roadrunner fans will be able to make enough noise to rattle the visitors from Beaumont

Those visitors, the Lamar Cardinals are, like the Roadrunners, 1-0 entering this week's game. Whereas UTSA got their win over a historic program, Lamar got their win over a college that sounds like the name of a fictional college from a movie.

Last week the Cardinals defeated the North American University Stallions, 47-3, before a crowd of 5,844 in Beaumont. Lamar came close to shutting out the Stallions but NAU got a field goal late in the fourth quarter to avoid the goose egg.

Lamar put up 437 yards of total offense against the Stallions. The Cardinals ran for 243 yards and threw for 194 yards. Lamar's defense limited the Stallions offense to 138 yards, only 10 of which came on the ground.

It will be interesting to see what happens when UTSA and Lamar line up and the Roadrunners find openings in the field that weren't there against Illinois. Frank Harris could find himself with more open receivers and perhaps more lanes to run through.

It would be hard for Zakhari Franklin to top his outing in Champaign but it is possible he is able to against Lamar. UTSA should be able to get a lot of receivers into the game and maybe a couple of snaps for the back up quarterbacks.

The Roadrunners running back tandem of Sincere McCormick and Brendan Brady will also likely be able to have a stronger showing than they did against Illinois. Depending on the score of the game it is possible that McCormick and Brady might not have to carry as heavy a load and younger backs will get a chance to try their luck in the game.

UTSA's defense will play a big role in how deep into the depth chart the offense is able to go. The key for the defense will be to carry the same kind of energy they had last week into this week. Getting pressure on Lamar will likely pay dividends in the form of turnovers or shortened drives.

Last week, Lamar had 12 different players attempt a run and eight different players catch a pass against North American. Part of the reason so many saw action last week was because the Cardinals were so far ahead late in the game. It stands to reason that if Lamar were to be trailing by a large margin they would use a lot of players.

On Special Teams the Roadrunners will continue to rely on Hunter Duplessis for extra points and field goals, although they will be hoping he's kicking more extra points than field goals. If the Roadrunners can keep the number of times Lucas Dean has to kick to a minimum that will mean points are being put on the board.

Points on the board will also give UTSA more chances to work on their kickoffs. Last week three of the Roadrunner kickoffs went out of bounds. If they can get through the Lamar game with one or none of the kickoffs going out of bounds that will be a win.