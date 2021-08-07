Media Day Interviews: Part 1

It was a busy day at the RACE Building on Saturday. In the morning the Roadrunners held their second practice of fall camp. There was a 30 minute window for media to observe. It is too early to make conclusions as to who the starters will be at most of the positions. That is what the rest of August will decide. Instead Saturday was a chance--for some the first chance this fall--to see the Roadrunners at work.

After practice Coach Jeff Traylor made the short walk from his office on the second floor of the RACE building to a classroom to visit with the gathered media.

In the afternoon it was the turn of the players. There were 10 players who made their way into a second floor conference room to visit with the media. The full videos of Coach Traylor and four of the players can be viewed below.

More videos of interviews with the rest of the players will be uploaded over the coming days.

The common theme of Saturday seemed to be the excitement of getting back to fall camp and the first few practices in the new digs of the RACE building.