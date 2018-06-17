On Saturday, Sincere McCormick became the 4th UTSA commit and the 2nd Judson Rocket of the 2019 class. Sincere will join his fellow Judson teammate, Rashad Wisdom, and will add solid depth to UTSA's backfield. McCormick is ranked as the 100th best player in the state and the 14th best all-purpose back in the nation. To say that he is a big pickup for UTSA is an understatement.

McCormick is ranked as a 5.6 3-star recruit by Rivals. Sincere told me that he chose UTSA over his other offers because, "When I came in yesterday, it just felt like home. The environment just was great." He also said that it meant a lot to him that he was one of the first recruits in the 2019 class that "the Great Frank Wilson from LSU" offered.

We continued by talking about the other schools that Sincere was considering prior to committing, and he told me that the other school he considered was Colorado. But he lost interest in Colorado when, "they stopped texting me, but it's okay, I found a place where I can call home and grow not only as a football player, but as a man." He stated something similar to his teammate, Rashad Wisdom, saying, "As the months go by, I'm going to try and get the best of the best in San Antonio to join the train."

Sincere truly believes, as we all do, that this 2019 class could really change the entire program. He is really wanting himself and all of the other commits and future UTSA commits to create their own legacy as a RoadRunner.