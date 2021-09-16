Like Deja Vu All Over Again

Last week UTSA recorded the first shutout in program history when they beat Lamar, 54-0, in the home opener. This weekend the Roadrunners, sitting at 2-0, prepare for their conference opener at home against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

If this sounds familiar to you it is probably because this will be the second year in a row that the Roadrunners and Blue Raiders open conference play against each other on the Alamodome's faux-grass field.

UTSA and Middle Tennessee were not originally scheduled to play on September 25, 2020. That night UTSA was supposed to host Memphis in a nationally televised game. When Memphis had too many positive COVID cases and had to cancel, the Roadrunners had to pivot and find another opponent to keep their spot on TV.

Middle Tennessee stepped up as a replacement blue-clad Tennessee school and made the trip to San Antonio. Everyone was happy, CBS Sports Network got their Friday night game, so too did UTSA. The Roadrunners and Blue Raiders got an early start on the conference season.

Much like this season the Roadrunners will enter their conference opener with Middle Tennessee sporting a 2-0 record. Last year those two wins came against Texas State and SFA. This year's Roadrunners have claimed victories over Illinois and Lamar.

Last season Middle Tennessee entered the game with an 0-2 record after losing to Army and Troy. This season Middle Tennessee is 1-1, having beaten Monmouth in the season opener and losing at Virginia Tech last weekend.

The loss at Virginia Tech was probably not the best gift on the day that was the 110th birthday of Middle Tennessee State University. The Blue Raiders have been playing football since that first year of the school back in 1911. Back then the school was called Middle Tennessee State Normal School and the football team was known interchangeably as the Normalites, the Teachers or the Pedagogues. In 1934 they became known as the Blue Raiders.

Middle Tennessee football enters Saturday with a record of 587-445-28 all-time. If limited to just the era that UTSA has been playing football, the Blue Raiders are 62-63 since the start of the 2011 season.

Middle Tennessee and UTSA first met in San Antonio in the 2015 season. The Blue Raiders won that game 42-7. In 2016 UTSA went to Murfreesboro and won 45-25. That was the last meeting between the two until last season's last minute scheduling. Last year UTSA won 37-35 in a thrilling back and forth game.