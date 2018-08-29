Last season the UTSA Roadrunners had to wait until the second week of the season to play their first game. Their opener against Houston was cancelled because of Hurricane Harvey.

This year the Roadrunners open the season at the Arizona State Sun Devils and despite what George Strait said to that woman leaving him in the song, there isn't much ocean front property in Arizona, at least not enough to allow a hurricane to affect this game.

There will be plenty of fireworks in this the second all-time meeting between the Roadrunners and Sun Devils. Arizona State will be playing their first game under new head coach Herm Edwards. In case you've been wandering the desert or stuck on enchanted rock, Edwards has been an NFL analyst at ESPN the last decade. Before that he was a head football coach in the NFL. Edwards has never been a head coach at the college level.

Edwards's Sun Devils enter this season after going 7-6 last season. They finished second in the PAC-12 south division with a 6-3 record and got to finish their year out in the west Texas town of El Paso where they lost to the NC State Wolfpack, 52-31 in the Sun Bowl.

UTSA also had a winning season last year but their six wins out of 11 games played were not enough to allow them a December vacation in an exotic bowl locale.

New coach or not, Arizona State will be a tough opponent for UTSA to face in the season opener. The Sun Devils enter the game on Saturday having not lost a home opener since 1998 and the kickoff temperature could be at or above 100 degrees.

"From an offensive standpoint, they arguably boast the best receiver in the country (N’Keal Harris)," UTSA Head Coach Frank Wilson said. " Defensively they are big in stature up front and the secondary has some long, fast guys with playmaking ability."

Two years ago the Roadrunners hosted the Sun Devils and lost 32-28 in the Alamodome.

The Roadrunners enter the game this year as a younger, less experienced team than they were last year. That being said they have the talent to keep pace with Arizona State.

At the media roundtable this week UTSA Head Coach Frank Wilson announced who the Roadrunner starting QB would be against the Sun Devils.

"In this game, the starter will be Cordale Grundy," Wilson said. "We anticipate that at some point in the game to get D.J. Gillins involved as well. But Cordale will be the starter."

The Roadrunners and Sun Devils will face off in front of a national TV audience. The game will be shown on Fox Sports 1 with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 central time.

Normally UTSA has played well in season openers. The Roadrunners are 6-1 all-time in season openers and 4-1 on the road. Their lone loss in an opener came in 2015 when they lost to then No. 22 Arizona 42-32 in Tucson.

UTSA will need to play near perfect in all three phases of the game and have a little bit of good luck in the turnover battle. If any or all of that happens the Roadrunners could pull of the upset.



It doesn't seem likely that they will though. Arizona State will most likely be on top when the final buzzer ends. But maybe if UTSA wins they could get the Golden Gate thrown in for free.

Prediction: Arizona State 24 UTSA 19.