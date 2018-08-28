It is week one as UTSA travels to Arizona to face Arizona State. I had a chance to talk to Hod Rabino of ASUDevils.com to talk some Arizona State as we get you ready for this week's game versus the Sun Devils. Thanks to Hod and the rest of the ASUDevils.com team for their help this week.

What has hindered Wilkins early on is not going through his progressions and tending to be a run-first quarterback. Yet, those are aspects of his game have changed quite a bit last year and have improved in that area this year as well. He has an extremely talented wide receiver group at his disposal and a running game that has the potential to be pretty formidable in their own right. So I think Wilkins has learned not to put unnecessary pressure on himself to be the savior, so to speak, of the offense and just make sure he gets rid of the ball as quickly as possible and puts it in the hands of his very capable weapons he has at his disposal. Overall, I would say his decision making and approach to the game right now is much different than it was in 2016.

Manny Wilkins returns for his final year at Arizona State. How has he improved since UTSA fans last saw him?

I think it's naive to think that there won't be any growing pains when you do have a new head coach and nearly a brand new staff. At the same time I feel that the ASU offense can be a well-oiled machine with the experience of the returning playmakers they have on that side of the ball. Defense is a different story since it has a brand new coaching staff and a brand new 3-3-5 scheme and all that can definitely translate into a rough transition for that group. Now, the coaches do appear optimistic at the rate that defensive players have been able to buy into the new system and execute it. But there's no doubt in my mind that if the Sun Devils do struggle whether it's early on or later in the season that the defense will probably be the biggest culprit.

Just like the team needed a team culture change when Todd Graham was first hired I feel the same about Herm Edwards. He has done a good job letting the players be themselves and not being a micromanager but on the other end still demands excellence and still enforces discipline when needed. I think he's also been extremely transparent compared to other coaches and obviously has a very engaging personality which resonates both with players and fans alike. So those are the main changes that come to mind and time will tell if they result in greater success than years past.

Well, it's definitely been an interesting nine months since Edwards was hired. The amount of national criticism this hire has received has really been unbelievable. I thought that some of that narrative would calm down after Edwards was able to land the no. 36 recruiting class in the nation which is a pretty solid achievement for a first-year coach. But obviously based on a lot of season record predictions and the Pac-12 media choosing Arizona State to finish last in its division that expectations at least nationwide are very low.

How has the first offseason under Herm Edwards been? Has it been a dramatic change from years last?

Arizona State has a Texas native in Eno Benjamin poised to start at running back. What kind of running style can fans expect? What is his ceiling this season?

Benjamin is a running back that some wanted to see much more last year but having to backup two senior running backs made it kind of hard to see the field often and additionally, Benjamin did not start the season 100 percent healthy and that held them back as well.

Even though he carried the ball just 23 time for 145 yards, the fact that he averaged over six yards a carry is a pretty good indicator on the vast potential that he has. He's a ball carrier who's explosive whether he runs in between the tackles or off tackle and he’s an extremely smart player that has great vision and great decision making. He is a very well-rounded player that can be home run threat every time he touches the ball. Even though he did show some flashes last year I feel that he hasn't even come close to scratching the surface of his potential. It's obviously going to be a very different role for this sophomore to now be the leader of that group both on and off the field but I'm pretty confident that he can handle his duties just fine and really flourish in 2018. I can’t thunk of too many players who fans, and probably coaches too, are anxious more to see play and grow than Benjamin.

What do N’Keal Harry, Kyle Williams, and the rest of the very talented ASU wide receivers group bring to the table?

N'Keal Harry is just a freak athlete who at 6-4 221 will never lose a physical battle with a defensive back but also has the ability also to win some down the field battles too. That combination makes him extremely hard to defend and that's why he's regarded by so many draft experts as a first-round pick next year.

Kyle Williams is a very cerebral player for the Sun Devils. Not a speed burner but somebody who is a quick and effective decision maker in tight spaces playing the slot wide receiver. He’s a very sure-handed receiver as well. Overall this wide receiver group is one that has a nice balance of players who are extremely quick and fast and those players that are stout route runners, play very physical and can get you those tough first downs. As I mentioned before the arsenal of aerial targets that Manny Wilkins has is very impressive and that's why they're very high hopes for this passing game to really take the ASU offense overall to a different level.

In your opinion what is the strength of this offense? What is the biggest weakness?

The quarterback in the passing game is definitely the strong point of this offense. You look at the numbers and players like Wilkins, Harry, and Williams are some of the best returning players in the Pac-12 from last year. I still say that the biggest weakness is the running game but it's really more of a question mark then a true deficiency. We just don't know what to expect from a relatively inexperienced group. It's fair to say that with such a strong passing game this running game does have an opportunity to succeed just because you would think opposing defenses would be more occupied with the talented wide receivers than they would be with ASU's ground attack. There's no doubt in my mind that this offense is going to have to be balanced to really succeed so it'll be interesting to see if the running back group is up to that task and not intentionally forcing the Sun Devils to be a one-dimensional offense.

The PAC-12 might be known for its offense, but what can UTSA expect from the Arizona State defense?

The defense is another big question mark on this team. They aren’t a lot of proven players in the two-deep and when you couple that with trying to learn a very different system with a brand new coaching staff you can only wonder how smooth of a transition it's really going to be.

The 3-3-5 is a very aggressive scheme that's based on a lot of deception. You would think that it's one that would be very vulnerable to the run and not generate a good pass rush but with a lot of pre-snap adjustments and shifts it can actually be extremely effective in those areas and overall in forcing turnovers. Danny Gonzales is the defensive coordinator and he came from San Diego State where that program was top 10 in turnover margin in each of the last three years. In fact that program last year alone beat both ASU and Stanford. So the Sun Devils are banking on introducing a very exotic looking defense that may be hard to prepare for by just watching film and can cause a lot of confusion on game day.

Who are some standouts on this ASU defense fans should get familiarized with?

Nose tackle Renell Wren, outside linebacker Merlin Robertson, and cornerbacks Chase Lucas and Kobe Williams.

UTSA will have a nice little group of fans traveling to the game. What are some things to do, places to eat, etc in Tempe?

Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe is located less than a mile walk from Sun Devil Stadium and has numerous restaurants and bars on that street or very close to it. My recommendations would be: La Bocca Urban Pizzeria, Rúla Búla Tempe Irish Pub and Restaurant, Loco Patron, Ncounter (Breakfast) and House of Tricks.

Best hamburger place in Tempe is called the Chuckbox. It very rustic looking but totally worth it and is close to the stadium. Just make sure you bring cash because they don’t accept credit cards (they do have an ATM).

If you’re looking for more upscale restaurants and shops, then downtown Scottsdale is about a ten-minute drive north of the stadium.

What is your prediction for the game?

I think the firepower ASU has on offense will be a handful for a lot of teams on their schedule and UTSA is one of them. Even though no one knows what to really expect from the ASU defense this year for the reasons I mentioned, the fact that the Roadrunners lost a lot of proven playmakers from last year can play into the hands of the Sun Devils, especially at home.

I’m predicting a 42-13 ASU win.