Keys to Victory: Western Kentucky

All my Ops be Runnin’

To the tune of 693 yards over the last 3 conference games to end the regular season.The 3 games prior to the last 3 the Roadrunners gave up 233 yards total in those games. That stretch was the most dominant UTSA looked during this season. The Hilltoppers ran for 147 yards in the first match up between the 2 schools. With the Hilltoppers potent pass game already,UTSA needs to put a halt to opponents new found success in the ground game vs the Roadrunners defense.





Home Sweet Dome

After an uncharacteristic game of fumbles (6 ,lost 3) regardless of weather, UTSA is a team that doesn’t beat themselves. The Roadrunners at home are seemingly a different bird. They average 35.2 points per game while only giving up 13 points per game. Compare that to allowing 31 points per game on the road. Being at home is a distinct advantage for the Roadrunners. There is something to say about the friendly confines of the Alamodome and the presence of the crowd support and energy that the players feed off of. The amount of delay of games/false starts combined have been in the double digits for the last 2 opponents. BirdsUp.com Writer Stephen Whitakers decibel measurer has recorded it being over 103 decibels in the Alamodome.Coach Traylor and his staff and the team have earned the right to play this championship game at home and that it self is KEY!



