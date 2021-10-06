Keys to Victory: Western Kentucky

I Want Some Nasty!

The Offensive line will need to regain their physical prowess against the Hilltoppers. Western Kentucky could be a sight for sore eyes for the unit being the Hilltoppers give up 216.5 yards rushing per game. Sincere McCormick behind his freshman year pace of yards per carry. Stopping the run is the goal for Roadrunners opponents.The Offensive line will need to get rougher and Nasty against Western Kentucky in order to get things rolling smoother and regain their identity and get the Win!





Showtime Secondary!

Don’t let records fool you at (1-3) The Hilltoppers come in averaging 442 yards passing and 43 pass attempts per game. So the Roadrunners will definitely have their opportunities at getting their hands on passes. Coming off a 2 Interception performance the Roadrunner Ball Hawks will definitely be on set and ready to perform. They will be facing a diverse passing scheme of quick outs and deep throw complex and complimentary route running. They will also be facing one of the nations best receivers in Jerreth Sterns. So taking this teams strength away is task! Secondary to set please!



