Keys to Victory: UTEP
The Roadrunners return to action this week versus the UTEP Miners. What are the keys to escaping the Sun Bowl with a victory?
Man in The Mirror
The Roadrunners are coming off of a bye week and rested and elevated in rankings over that bye week as well. Now, back facing a rival not forgetting who you are is a special thing to maintain your dominance. Your Jersey number hasn’t changed, the expectations of your self and coaching staff haven’t changed. Being yourself and knowing who that Man in the Mirror is and what you expect and know he can do… do it!
Cookies!
The Roadrunners defense will need to make the commonalities in UTEP losses come true for a victory. That being in both games the Miners have lost Quarterback Gavin Hardison has thrown multiple interceptions ;3 vs Boise St and 2 vs FAU. The line backers and Defensive Backs for UTSA have been the best in the country at scoring on defense particularly off of interceptions. The pressure the defensive line will get can give the 2nd and 3rd lines of defense an opportunity at putting more 6’s on the board.
Nickel and Dime
Meaning 5 yards per carry for Roadrunners Running game and timely Dime passes from Frank Harris. Staying ahead of the sticks and being aggressive is a must for the UTSA offense. The Miners defense can be stout, but the Roadrunners offense has been better and players are developing and maturing and getting better. Sincere and Brady or Harris toting the rock will jab jab jab the Miners defense and then Bombs away with a Dime touchdown pass is they key for UTSA. Nickel and Dime.
