Keys to Victory: UTEP

Man in The Mirror

The Roadrunners are coming off of a bye week and rested and elevated in rankings over that bye week as well. Now, back facing a rival not forgetting who you are is a special thing to maintain your dominance. Your Jersey number hasn’t changed, the expectations of your self and coaching staff haven’t changed. Being yourself and knowing who that Man in the Mirror is and what you expect and know he can do… do it!





Cookies!

The Roadrunners defense will need to make the commonalities in UTEP losses come true for a victory. That being in both games the Miners have lost Quarterback Gavin Hardison has thrown multiple interceptions ;3 vs Boise St and 2 vs FAU. The line backers and Defensive Backs for UTSA have been the best in the country at scoring on defense particularly off of interceptions. The pressure the defensive line will get can give the 2nd and 3rd lines of defense an opportunity at putting more 6’s on the board.



