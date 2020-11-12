BirdsUp - Keys to Victory: UTEP

Keys to Victory: UTEP
The Roadrunners return to the Alamodome to face off against the UTEP Miners. Here are this week's Keys to Victory.
Best Foot Forward
This is the game where you play your Joker and that High Card being Sincere McCormick. This is a moment where the extra week off is a blessing for the sophomore running back, as he is expected to have a heavier load of work to close out this season. 22 -27 carries should be the normal amount of work for the nations leading rusher. A Healthy dose of Sincere McCormick is now a norm that has to be th calling card for UTSA while he is on the team.
Dress To Impress
Play calling Offensively and defensively is going to have to be a major part of the implication of the direction of this squad for the future of this season and program in this game. A clear separation of ability has to be shown in order to take the wind out of the sails of opponents that UTSA should clearly beat. At this point of the season the coaches know what tools they have to work with and have to create a signature game to hang their hats on that results in a victory. So from the top down UTSA needs to be dressed to impress to finish out the season.
On Your Mark Get Set…
Go! Offensively and defensively UTSA has to get out to a fast start and set the tone for the game. That has been an element missing from the team outside of the season opening game. Being assertive and leading the dance so to speak has to be the effort in all 3 aspects of the Roadrunners approach to this game. Be fast and be first. Do that and take the game in your way and develop and grow another layer to your development as a program.
