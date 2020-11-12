BirdsUp - Keys to Victory: UTEP

The Roadrunners return to the Alamodome to face off against the UTEP Miners. Here are this week's Keys to Victory.

Best Foot Forward

This is the game where you play your Joker and that High Card being Sincere McCormick. This is a moment where the extra week off is a blessing for the sophomore running back, as he is expected to have a heavier load of work to close out this season. 22 -27 carries should be the normal amount of work for the nations leading rusher. A Healthy dose of Sincere McCormick is now a norm that has to be th calling card for UTSA while he is on the team.

Dress To Impress Play calling Offensively and defensively is going to have to be a major part of the implication of the direction of this squad for the future of this season and program in this game. A clear separation of ability has to be shown in order to take the wind out of the sails of opponents that UTSA should clearly beat. At this point of the season the coaches know what tools they have to work with and have to create a signature game to hang their hats on that results in a victory. So from the top down UTSA needs to be dressed to impress to finish out the season.