BirdsUp - Keys To Victory: UAB

UTSA hits the road looking to stay undefeated versus a tough UAB team. Here are the Keys to Victory.

FOUR QUARTER DEFENSE

UTSA has to find out a way to maintain a stronger presence defensively for all 4 quarters. The strongest performance to date was a 10 point effort by the defense versus Stephen F. Austin. Outs die of that game the Defense seems to have its strongest presence in the the first half holding TxSt to 7 and MTSU to 10 first half points. Only to win those games by scores of 51-48 and 37-35 respectively. UAB has the best record and offense of the opponents they’ve faced to date @ 2-1 and average 33.7 points per game. The Road runners will have to keep focus and energy throughout this match in order to defeat UAB.

Adkins Diet

With Frank Harris out due to a knee sprain suffered against MTSU, Josh Adkins stepped in and closed out the game and may have to continue to be the man. Adkins is more the pocket QB than Harris, so the game play calling will have to be one to showcase his arm talent from typical launching points. While it may seem more simple for a defense to hone in on stationary target. It puts every skill position player back into a more seemingly natural order of duty. The change of pace can be a good thing for the Roadrunners who will actually have an extra day to rest up and prepare for UAB and get acclimated to the Adkins approach.

YAC Men Attack

From the kick Off there has to be a relentless aggression offensively. There needs to be a boxers mentality of protecting your 0. Meaning the execution of every play is paramount and staying in constant attack mode. You have to get the ball to your play makers hands Cephus, Franklin, McCormick and Clark. Not just that, but Yards After Catch is going to be critical! UAB is the best pass defense UTSA has faced allowing 173 yards per game. Making someone miss and those extra yards are going to be key.