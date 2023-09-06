

Quickly Now Quickly

Tempo is going to be the UTSA offense’s best friend while Frank Harris is at the helm. There’s a calmness and certainty in the quick pass game for the Roadrunners which seems to jumpstart the offense. Coming off their lowest (non-bowl game) offensive output since 2020, I think it serves UTSA best to butter their bread how it has best been buttered. They function better at Tempo and should use it to their advantage in offensive stale moments.





3,2,1 Action

It will be imperative that UTSA gets back into their character on both sides of the ball penalty wise. Eight penalties and at the times they happened were extremely crucial ones that extended drives for Houston or took away 1st down gaining plays from the offense. At home I would expect that to change and for both sides of the ball to be homed in and focused.



