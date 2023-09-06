Tempo is going to be the UTSA offense’s best friend while Frank Harris is at the helm. There’s a calmness and certainty in the quick pass game for the Roadrunners which seems to jumpstart the offense. Coming off their lowest (non-bowl game) offensive output since 2020, I think it serves UTSA best to butter their bread how it has best been buttered. They function better at Tempo and should use it to their advantage in offensive stale moments.
3,2,1 Action
It will be imperative that UTSA gets back into their character on both sides of the ball penalty wise. Eight penalties and at the times they happened were extremely crucial ones that extended drives for Houston or took away 1st down gaining plays from the offense. At home I would expect that to change and for both sides of the ball to be homed in and focused.
Spread the Wealth
Frank Harris had 18 competitions vs Houston, 9 to Cephus, 3 to Tykee and 1 to 6 other targets. Against Texas State There should be more than 2 players with multiple catches. This will keep the Bobcats off balance and all receivers engaged into the offense as the Texas state defense is coming off giving up 416 passing yards to Baylor.