BirdsUp - Keys to Victory: Southern Miss

Much aDuo about something?

With Sincere McCormick out versus UTEP, the run game was maintained with no drop off with backup tailback San Antonio native Braden Brady. With his 26 carry 124-yard performance, this should be a moment the program fully takes advantage of in being able to keep 2 fresh Runners in the back field. Southern miss gives up almost the same number of yards a game that UTSA averages on the ground so RUN! RUN! RUN!





Keep the Pressure on!

The defense turned up another notch last week and shut out UTEP in the 2nd half of the game. Hitting, high pressure plays and fast at all levels of the defense is a must. The defense is beginning to take the lead in the team’s identity. If they continue to play tight coverage in the secondary and Wisdom keeps fear in receivers, the linebackers filling gaps a quick play recognition while the defensive line abuses opposing O-lines the Roadrunners will wreak havoc on Southern Mississippi.





Special Team Dreams

With Hunter Duplessis being one of the biggest names in the country for special team performers. There’s still some need for the overall specialty teams to rise to the occasion. It will be important for returners Dingle, Jones and Daniels to make their presence felt on returns to affect field position when given the opportunity and be influential in the outcome of this game. With the offense being on a roll it can only get better with a shorter field to work with and positive energy that great returns give offenses as they take the field.