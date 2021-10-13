Keys to Victory: Rice

Winning in Style

Style points anyone? There will need to be a decisive visual separation of talent on the field and coaching in this game for the Roadrunners. With the program on the cusp of being ranked and respected on a national level. Its the duty of the entire team put it all together and set the world on notice. Winning in style isn’t running the score up. It’s a great presentation and display of techniques and skill from the coaches box to the field and in all phases of the game. Not to be Cheesy.

Lucky Lefty

What ever Offensive Coordinator Barry Lunney wants to call … do it! He is in a groove with his quarterback Frank Harris running this offense. Harris possess the exact skills set that has given Rice University the most fits. I expect the game calling to aggressive, fun and creative. Let it flow and keep putting Frank Harris’ name all over the UTSA record book. Dance with the one that brought you and Harris has been the most consistent offensive player for the Roadrunners. Let Lucky Lefty roll!