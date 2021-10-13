Keys to Victory: Rice
The Rice Owls come into town wanting to spoil UTSA's perfect season. Brandon gives you the keys to victory for this week.
Winning in Style
Style points anyone? There will need to be a decisive visual separation of talent on the field and coaching in this game for the Roadrunners. With the program on the cusp of being ranked and respected on a national level. Its the duty of the entire team put it all together and set the world on notice. Winning in style isn’t running the score up. It’s a great presentation and display of techniques and skill from the coaches box to the field and in all phases of the game. Not to be Cheesy.
Lucky Lefty
What ever Offensive Coordinator Barry Lunney wants to call … do it! He is in a groove with his quarterback Frank Harris running this offense. Harris possess the exact skills set that has given Rice University the most fits. I expect the game calling to aggressive, fun and creative. Let it flow and keep putting Frank Harris’ name all over the UTSA record book. Dance with the one that brought you and Harris has been the most consistent offensive player for the Roadrunners. Let Lucky Lefty roll!
Everybody Eats B!
Going from a high flying spread offense to one that will be very suitable for the UTSA Defense to show out. Focus, opportunity and execution on defense will be the separation and mark of this game. There will be times in this game everyone in the stadium will know what is coming from Rice and its up to the Roadrunners to take advantage of those opportunities and maintain discipline and execute. There will be many 3 and outs and Turnover opportunities presented coming out of necessity in play calling from Rice. Who doesn’t like rice?
