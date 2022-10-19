Secondary Chances

The Roadrunner defense will need to be on alert for errant passes and gifted opportunities. North Texas quarterback Austin Aune is a 56% completion passer and has 3 games this season with 2 interceptions thrown. To be able to get extra possessions will be huge for the defense to capitalize on a frequent turnover tendency. Coming into this weekend match up Austin Aune has thrown an interception in 4 straight games. The defense will need to be ready when the time comes and make their own magic with aggressive coverage.





Stop the Run

This could end up being a smash mouth game with the North Texas offense coming in averaging 251 yards per game. North Texas comes in with four running backs with over 175 yards on the season. It will need to be a focus to put this game into the hands of the passing game and take away the run of the Mean Green. As a collective the running back group is gaining 5.9 yards a carry-on average. To leave with a W that must get stopped.





Frankly Speaking

This is a rematch of a game that last year ended the “perfect” season of the Roadrunners. This is a new year and an opportunity to rectify what statistically could be considered one of Frank Harris worse collegiate games against an opponent. Now at home and once again a perfect conference record with a chance to claim the top spot. Frank Harris will need to lead the Roadrunners as only he knows how and be on point as an improved passer with timely runs to extend drives and limiting turnover opportunities in a game that will likely come down to a single possession.



