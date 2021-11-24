Keys to Victory: North Texas

New Wrinkle Run Game

Sincere McCormick has been the focus of defenses across the country in being the first step to defeating the roadrunners. He averaging 4.9 yard per carry which is his lowest in his collegiant carrier. With a likely rematch in the conference championship game, it would a great time to add a new look weapon to the run game. Philosophy may stay the same but with a slight tweak. North Texas will no doubt be looking to keep Sincere under control while he is coming off his second lowest rushing yard total and average per carry game (65 yards, 3.3 yards per carry). North Texas gives up 147.3 yards rushing per game.





Don’t Keep It 100!

With the 220 yard effort by the Blazers against the road runners defense, it bumped UTSA up over the 100 yard given up rushing per game average on the season. There must be a sledgehammer to kill an ant mentality this up coming game against the Mean Green. The back bone of this defense has been being able to stop the run and put the opponent in unfavorable 3rd down positions and get off the field. This is the week to correct what was found out( outside of effort ) in the run defense. Making North Texas one dimensional must be a priority. Just keeping it 100.



