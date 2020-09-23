BirdsUp - Keys to Victory: Middle Tennessee State

Keys to Victory: Middle Tennessee State
The Roadrunners look to open the season 3-0 for only the second time in their 10 year history. Here are the keys to victory.
Cephus if you can!
With his performances elevating each game starting this season MTS comes at an opportune time for sophomore WR Joshua Cephus to continue his positive trajectory. The Frank Harris to Cephus connection has combined for 14 catches and 2 TDs in UTSAs first 2 contest. They will be the best combo the Blue Raiders have faced thus far. There’s an electric feeling throughout the stadium when Cephus catches the ball, anticipate something special from Cephus this weekend!
Defend The Dome
The Roadrunners defense on paper will have a decisive advantage. Going from 48 points given up to TXST down to 10 versus SFA. There was a positive reaction you love to see from a defense when an opponent scores that they feel shouldn’t, “Anger and Aggression”! I expect the defense to be poised and have a team goal of a Shutout. Cleaning up responsibilities and not allowing deep completions as SFA had minimal success with but even the minimal was noticeably not acceptable by the defense. Continued 3rd down success by the defense and many punts in this one for MTSU.
Do as expected
Going from underdog to 2 TD favorite and being 2-0. This is a game where there will need to be a decisive separation of performance on the field and the scoreboard. MTS is giving up 45 points per game and 23 points per game in the first half, while only scoring 1 TD this season. A win is a win, but a win with a impressive performance against a reeling team is even better. Showing your athletic and coaching superiority is what must happen in this contest. UTSA is seemingly on schedule for this type of performance, they just need to put it together.
