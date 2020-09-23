BirdsUp - Keys to Victory: Middle Tennessee State

The Roadrunners look to open the season 3-0 for only the second time in their 10 year history. Here are the keys to victory.

Cephus if you can!

With his performances elevating each game starting this season MTS comes at an opportune time for sophomore WR Joshua Cephus to continue his positive trajectory. The Frank Harris to Cephus connection has combined for 14 catches and 2 TDs in UTSAs first 2 contest. They will be the best combo the Blue Raiders have faced thus far. There’s an electric feeling throughout the stadium when Cephus catches the ball, anticipate something special from Cephus this weekend!







Defend The Dome

The Roadrunners defense on paper will have a decisive advantage. Going from 48 points given up to TXST down to 10 versus SFA. There was a positive reaction you love to see from a defense when an opponent scores that they feel shouldn’t, “Anger and Aggression”! I expect the defense to be poised and have a team goal of a Shutout. Cleaning up responsibilities and not allowing deep completions as SFA had minimal success with but even the minimal was noticeably not acceptable by the defense. Continued 3rd down success by the defense and many punts in this one for MTSU.