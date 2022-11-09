Dial It Up

In half of their games played this year Louisiana Tech has given up multiple sacks in a game. Against North Texas they gave up 7 sacks! UTSA should dial up pressure and keep Louisiana Tech quarterback, Parker McNeil on his heels and under pressure and off schedule in the passing game. UTSA has 9 sacks in their last 3 games so this could be a match made for a more dominant performance out of the Roadrunners defense.





3 Headed Monster

This game is an opportunity to seize a moment of dominance in the run game for UTSA with Brendan Brady, Kevorian Barnes and Trelon Smith. Louisiana Tech gives up 234 yards a game rushing, while UTSA puts up 164 yards on the ground. With the recent emergence of Barnes having 2 / 100+ yards efforts in the last 3 games. Brendan Brady being the steady hand of the running group and the versatile shifty runner in Trelon Smith, UTSA should give the Bulldogs a heavy dose of run game in this match up.





KISS

This is a game where a lot of complexity should not be needed. Game plans by this point of the season are noted and identity of the squads are set. Many times, success can breed complacency and spur on the needed to add wrinkles and attempt things out of character. On both sides of the ball for UTSA, keeping it Simple Stupid will apply as a key aspect of solidifying a victory Saturday afternoon. Be who you are.



