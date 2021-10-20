Keys to Victory: Louisiana Tech
The Roadrunners hit the road once again looking to improve to 8-0 on the year. What are they keys to 9-0? Brandon has you covered.
Free 30-Days | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram
Defense Must Travel
UTSA is giving up an astounding 34 points per game on the road this season. So with a perfect record there are things that can definitely still be improved on. Giving up 373 yards in the air per game on the road will need to be curved in order to secure a win. Louisiana Tech most certainly will attempt to make it a fight through the air. Thankfully the defense is coming off of a near masterpiece performance and if an improved defense travels it can make victory more imminent.
I'm Focused Man
The elephant in the room is that big #24 on the back of every player on the team right? Going from the hunter to the hunted is only a change in 1 letter. All around focus and energy will need to be put into play for Louisiana Tech to leave with the W. No let downs for a minute for the Roadrunners in this matchup. Supreme focus will keep them assuredly with a 0 in the loss column. Play like you weigh!
Meep Meep
In order to calm nerves and set the sails for some good football, it is imperative that the Roadrunners get off to a fast start. With either 10-14 points on the board with the first 3 drives and multiple explosive 17+ yard plus plays to jump on Louisiana Tech. This game could have the makings of a shoot out. So it’s best for UTSA to get out quick and shoot first to set the tone for a game that they will be controlling. Meep Meep….Gone!
FORUMS: UTSA Boulevard | Roadrunner Way