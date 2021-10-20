Keys to Victory: Louisiana Tech

Defense Must Travel

UTSA is giving up an astounding 34 points per game on the road this season. So with a perfect record there are things that can definitely still be improved on. Giving up 373 yards in the air per game on the road will need to be curved in order to secure a win. Louisiana Tech most certainly will attempt to make it a fight through the air. Thankfully the defense is coming off of a near masterpiece performance and if an improved defense travels it can make victory more imminent.

I'm Focused Man

The elephant in the room is that big #24 on the back of every player on the team right? Going from the hunter to the hunted is only a change in 1 letter. All around focus and energy will need to be put into play for Louisiana Tech to leave with the W. No let downs for a minute for the Roadrunners in this matchup. Supreme focus will keep them assuredly with a 0 in the loss column. Play like you weigh!