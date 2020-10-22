BirdsUp - Keys to Victory: Louisiana Tech

UTSA looks to break a three game losing streak this week at home versus Louisiana Tech. Here are the Keys to Victory.

First to 30 Wins! UTSA is coming into this matchup giving up 28 points a game. While La. Tech is averaging 29 points a game. La. Tech is a rare opponent who has a winning record while giving up more points a game at 33 points. This game can definitely end up in a who has ball last wins game scenario with both offenses putting up staggering numbers. UTSA has shown the ability to compete with any QB as the starter and La. Tech allows points. Getting out to scoring fast and to 30 first will be a necessity to get this W. The UTSA defense is more competent than La. Tech at this point of the season.

Pass McCormick to the left hand side Sincere McCormick has got to be more of threat in the pass game. Rather it be on a late release route or just a safety check down over the middle or in the flats. He’s on pace to match his 24 catch total of his freshman year but is on pace to crush his rushing total. He should be crushing both in order to be more than just the nations leading rusher but be an all around threat. He can make defenders miss and runs tough. Him getting the ball in space around less defenders is a win for the offense and relief for the QB.