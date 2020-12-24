BirdsUp - Keys to Victory: Louisiana

End The Year Sincere

Like the “S” on the chest of superman and the Bat Signal for Batman. Running back Sincere McCormick is the option to be at the forefront of every game plan for UTSA at this time for a roadrunners victory. Lousiana surrenders 180 yards a game while UTSA averages 215 yards per game. The Conference USA Offensive player of the year will definitely get his share of touches in order to get a UTSA Win!





Mind Blank Defense

This game is a new season and an earned post season performance. All players have a full season under their belt and the Defense is only allowing 20 points per game the last 3 games. This is an opportunity to flex on a ranked opponent what has been learned and earned. So forget what you’ve done and flow with physicality and thankless familiarity and trust with the plan of the coaching staff! A Rashad Wisdom led defense will definitely be bring the hits and stops!





Replicate Defeat

UTSA has run the gauntlet on styles of games in victory and defeat this season. With that in pocket the recipe for defeating the ragin’ cajuns is there! Control the clock, run the ball, convert third downs 60% or greater clip, limit penalties. Those were all stats of the last team that defeated Louisiana and fall right in line with the capabilities of UTSA. So being themselves UTSA can do very well.