Keys to Victory: Illinois

New Season, Same Sincere

“Don’t eat the cheese!” - Is the famous team mantra to keep the squad focused. After a successful season that now has several Roadrunners players on NFL radars. One of those being Tailback Sincere McCormick and as he goes so does the team. Behind his Mattox Hogs offensive line, the junior rusher is the jab, hook and uppercut for the Roadrunners offense. Illinois gave up 160yards on the ground but that was on 39 carries for 4.1 yards a pop. Sincere averages 5.7 yards per carry for his collegiate career and look for that to continue.

D-Line Sublime

Nebraska had 12 tackles for loss versus Illinois.You can guarantee that Co-Defensive coordinators Coach Wright and Loepp will be mixing things up to continue the confusion there seemed to be at times within the Offensive line of Illini. With Illinois starting quarterback out and the back up having a 10 Touchdown to 20 interception career up to this point. Expect pressure to be dialed up quite often to create turnovers and errant throws.

So Fresh and So Clean

UTSA will need to be on point when on the field and can’t beat themselves with penalties. Illinois is one of the least penalized teams in the nation. Last season they only had 39 penalties called against them. That trend continued as they only had 3 penalties in their opener. Compare that to UTSA having 83 penalties called against them last season. So if this game is close in any capacity the Illini aren’t ones to help the opponents beat them.