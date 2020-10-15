BirdsUp - Keys to Victory: Army

The Roadrunners return to the Alamodome looking to upset the 4-1 Army Black Knights. Here are the Keys to Victory.

Mama use to say...Take your time young man!

UTSA maintains possession for 28 minutes 25 seconds of a game on average. While Army averages 32 minutes 45 seconds. When Army has lost this year it was a 50/50 split of time possession and in the game they were pressed by winless Citadel it was also 50/50 and they won by only 5 points. So the Offensive tempo needs to be curved(paced) in order to keep the UTSA defense good and rested! Army will be taking a methodical approach regardless to drain the clock and if Army gets out to a quick lead it will be a while before the Roadrunners offense sees the field again.

Quality And Quantity

UTSA will need to think quality and quantity! This may be a game where you only call your best executed plays or players favorite plays. This way the entire team is focused , excited and confident in the play selection. I also say this because UTSA cant afford too many quick 3 and outs as an offense. Shorten the play book and run them from opposite sides but sweet and simple will be best approach.