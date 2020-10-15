BirdsUp - Keys to Victory: Army

Keys to Victory: Army
The Roadrunners return to the Alamodome looking to upset the 4-1 Army Black Knights. Here are the Keys to Victory.
Mama use to say...Take your time young man!
UTSA maintains possession for 28 minutes 25 seconds of a game on average. While Army averages 32 minutes 45 seconds. When Army has lost this year it was a 50/50 split of time possession and in the game they were pressed by winless Citadel it was also 50/50 and they won by only 5 points. So the Offensive tempo needs to be curved(paced) in order to keep the UTSA defense good and rested! Army will be taking a methodical approach regardless to drain the clock and if Army gets out to a quick lead it will be a while before the Roadrunners offense sees the field again.
Quality And Quantity
UTSA will need to think quality and quantity! This may be a game where you only call your best executed plays or players favorite plays. This way the entire team is focused , excited and confident in the play selection. I also say this because UTSA cant afford too many quick 3 and outs as an offense. Shorten the play book and run them from opposite sides but sweet and simple will be best approach.
Air Force
Who ever starts at quarterback for UTSA will need to pick this army defense apart by air! They only allow 83 yards per game on the ground. So while they try to wrangle the nations leading rusher, this is an opportunity for the quarterback to distribute the ball around. UTSA averages 300 yards per game passing while Army allows just under 200. Army’s best defense against the pass is their own Offense. So look for the Roadrunners to deliver timely and high percentage air assault to allow their wideouts to make plays and get YAC!
