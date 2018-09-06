UTSA looks to bounce from a disappointing week one performance versus Arizona State as the Baylor Bears travel down I-35 to face the Roadrunners. As always the Keys to the Game are brought to you by Jackson Financial .

Communication is key

Frank Wilson talked this week about communication or the lack there of last week versus Arizona State especially along the offensive line. If UTSA wants a chance at being competitive this week the offensive needs to get on the same page. It was to be expected from the offensive line as the return only one starter from last year. Breaking out a new offensive line against a team like Arizona State is probably not the best scenario.

Think you will see a significant improvement for the group as they get another game under their belt. They go up against a defense that allowed 200+ rushing yards to FCS Abilene Christian, so there’s a good chance they improve on the 3 rushing yards they had last week.

Havoc plays

For a defense that was top 20 in Havoc plays last year (Percentage of plays in which a defense either recorded a tackle for loss, forced a fumble, or defensed a pass) UTSA sure struggled to create any week one. They will need to get back to their ways this week against an explosive Baylor offense.

To do this they will need better play from both the linebacker spots, along with cutting down on the missed tackles that plagued them last week. Most importantly the defensive line must play up to their talent and depth. A better defensive performance will go a long ways in UTSA’s upset bid.

Protect the ball

We all saw how quickly a game can change with a costly turnover against Arizona State. UTSA will need to cut down on those turnovers and maybe create some of their own if they hope to keep up with a powerful Baylor’s offense. This not only applies to the quarterbacks but the running backs as there’s a good chance B.J. Daniels and Brenden Brady get a nice workload with the injury to Jalen Rhodes.

A zero turnover game would be ideal for Frank Wilson and crew as they want to fine tune all aspects of their game before conference play begins.