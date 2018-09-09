Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-09 12:13:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside the Offense: Baylor

Javi Cardenas • BirdsUp.com
@RivalsJavi
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Trying a new feature now that we have the data from Pro Football Focus. We will breakdown the offense from Saturday's game with graphics, numbers, and grades PFF provides for each offensive position group to give a better understanding of how UTSA performed offensively. Enjoy.

Fsm0bepixb0bhk9rfvvq
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}