UTSA fell to Baylor by a score of 37-20 in week two of the season. This week, the Roadrunners travel to Manhattan, Kansas to face their third Power 5 team of the year in Kansas State. Our partnership with Pro Football Focus will allow us to give you an in-depth look into to how Kansas State matches up with the Roadrunners on the field. Comparing both sides of the ball with the PFF data will give fans a better understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of both teams before they face off this weekend.