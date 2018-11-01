The Roadrunners look to get back on track after a loss to Southern Miss two weeks ago. This week, the Roadrunners travel to Alabama looking to steal a win versus first place UAB.

Our partnership with Pro Football Focus will allow us to give you an in-depth look into to how UAB matches up with the Roadrunners on the field. Comparing both sides of the ball with the PFF data will give fans a better understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of both teams before they face off this weekend.