Inside the Matchup: UTSA v. UAB

Javi Cardenas
The Roadrunners look to get back on track after a loss to Southern Miss two weeks ago. This week, the Roadrunners travel to Alabama looking to steal a win versus first place UAB.

Our partnership with Pro Football Focus will allow us to give you an in-depth look into to how UAB matches up with the Roadrunners on the field. Comparing both sides of the ball with the PFF data will give fans a better understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of both teams before they face off this weekend.

UTSA Defense v. UAB Offense

Jonfst8bpnz2y6kspq1m
Burk Frey
UTSA Defense
Category  Grade

Run Defense

92.1

Tackling

81.0

Pass Rush

77.3

Coverage

82.7
UAB Offense
Category  Grade

Passing

79.2

Rushing

69.1

Receiving

79.0

Pass Blocking

85.5

Run Blocking

61.2
Players to Watch
Players Position Grade Players Position Grade

Josiah Tauaefa

LB

90.2

Colin Lisa

WR

77.6

C.J. Levine

S

80.6

A.J. Erdely

QB

74.9

Lorenzo Dantzler

DE

77.7

Kendall Parham

WR

74.4

King Newton

DT

75.7

Andrew Wilson

WR

73.6

Cassius Grady

CB

72.4

Xavier Ubosi

WR

69.8

UTSA Offense v. UAB Defense

Poesngsxbpluvzzuutv8
USA Today
UTSA Offense
Category  Grade

Passing

62.0

Rushing

64.2

Receiving

59.2

Pass Blocking

79.0

Run Blocking

51.0
UAB Defense
Category  Grade

Run Defense

94.4

Tackling

84.9

Pass Rush

79.4

Coverage

90.2
Players to Watch
Players Position Grade Players Position Grade

Marquez McNair

WR

69.0

Chris Woolbright

LB

88.5

Greg Campbell

WR

68.9

Kristopher Moll

LB

86.2

B.J. Daniels

RB

65.2

Anthony Rush

DT

83.5

Josh Dunlop

OL

65.1

Mar'Sean Diggs

S

81.2

Blaze Moorhead

WR

63.3

Brontae Harris

CB

79.7

