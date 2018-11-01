Inside the Matchup: UTSA v. UAB
The Roadrunners look to get back on track after a loss to Southern Miss two weeks ago. This week, the Roadrunners travel to Alabama looking to steal a win versus first place UAB.
Our partnership with Pro Football Focus will allow us to give you an in-depth look into to how UAB matches up with the Roadrunners on the field. Comparing both sides of the ball with the PFF data will give fans a better understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of both teams before they face off this weekend.
UTSA Defense v. UAB Offense
|Category
|Grade
|
Run Defense
|
92.1
|
Tackling
|
81.0
|
Pass Rush
|
77.3
|
Coverage
|
82.7
|Category
|Grade
|
Passing
|
79.2
|
Rushing
|
69.1
|
Receiving
|
79.0
|
Pass Blocking
|
85.5
|
Run Blocking
|
61.2
|Players
|Position
|Grade
|Players
|Position
|Grade
|
Josiah Tauaefa
|
LB
|
90.2
|
Colin Lisa
|
WR
|
77.6
|
C.J. Levine
|
S
|
80.6
|
A.J. Erdely
|
QB
|
74.9
|
Lorenzo Dantzler
|
DE
|
77.7
|
Kendall Parham
|
WR
|
74.4
|
King Newton
|
DT
|
75.7
|
Andrew Wilson
|
WR
|
73.6
|
Cassius Grady
|
CB
|
72.4
|
Xavier Ubosi
|
WR
|
69.8
UTSA Offense v. UAB Defense
|Category
|Grade
|
Passing
|
62.0
|
Rushing
|
64.2
|
Receiving
|
59.2
|
Pass Blocking
|
79.0
|
Run Blocking
|
51.0
|Category
|Grade
|
Run Defense
|
94.4
|
Tackling
|
84.9
|
Pass Rush
|
79.4
|
Coverage
|
90.2
|Players
|Position
|Grade
|Players
|Position
|Grade
|
Marquez McNair
|
WR
|
69.0
|
Chris Woolbright
|
LB
|
88.5
|
Greg Campbell
|
WR
|
68.9
|
Kristopher Moll
|
LB
|
86.2
|
B.J. Daniels
|
RB
|
65.2
|
Anthony Rush
|
DT
|
83.5
|
Josh Dunlop
|
OL
|
65.1
|
Mar'Sean Diggs
|
S
|
81.2
|
Blaze Moorhead
|
WR
|
63.3
|
Brontae Harris
|
CB
|
79.7