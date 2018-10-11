Inside the Matchup: UTSA v. La. Tech
UTSA got their second conference win of the season by downing I-10 rival Rice by a score of 20-3 in week six of the season. This week, the Roadrunners return home to face perennial Conference USA power Louisiana Tech in search for a 3-0 start in conference play. .
Our partnership with Pro Football Focus will allow us to give you an in-depth look into to how La. Tech matches up with the Roadrunners on the field. Comparing both sides of the ball with the PFF data will give fans a better understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of both teams before they face off this weekend.
UTSA Defense v. La. Tech Offense
Regardless of who UTSA has played these defensive grades are impressive. The one thing you could argue as being the weak spot of this defense was their inability to defend the pass. Not this case anymore it seems as you have seen the coverage grade climb up to the 70's. If you been reading these pieces you have seen that grade be as low as 50.0 at some point. I am sure playing teams like Texas State, UTEP, and Rice help, but regardless an impressive turnaround. This week we will see how good this UTSA secondary really is facing a team that has a very talented receiver core and quarterback.
|Category
|Grade
|
Run Defense
|
91.5
|
Tackling
|
80.7
|
Pass Rush
|
79.4
|
Coverage
|
73.6
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news