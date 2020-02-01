The roller coaster that is the Roadrunner basketball season hit another low in the Convocation Center on Saturday afternoon. UTSA dropped a second straight game at home, this time to a Middle Tennessee State team that had only won one game in conference before Saturday.

The Roadrunners trailed for most of the afternoon but fought back to tie the game at 80 only to fall 83-80 after fouling a Blue Raiders shooter with 2.8 seconds left.

UTSA had trailed by as much as 15 points before mounting their comeback to tie the score. In the end they were left with a bad taste. The taste of defeat in a much-needed game.

"We need to let it soak in. We lost at home to the team at the bottom of the standings," UTSA Head Coach Steve Henson said. "It's not ok and we can't be ok with it. It's my fault for not having us more prepared. We're not winning enough battles. Obviously we're searching."

The Roadrunners showed improvement from Thursday in that they were only outrebounded 36-34. The Roadrunners were done in by a different issue on Saturday. The three point shot.

On Saturday the Blue Raiders made 10 of 19 threes in the first half. UTSA was only able to make three of 10 in that half. In the second half the Roadrunners made 6-of-13 three pointers attempted and Middle Tennessee made only four of 12 three pointers attempted.

"It was a tough loss today," Keaton Wallace said. "We couldn't get it done. We have to go back to the drawing board and try to build back up."

Wallace finished the game with 22 points. Jackson led the Roadrunners with 32. Atem Bior was next with eight points. Jacob Germany made his first career start and finished with six points, none bigger than his first two which came on an alley oop in the first minute of the game.

Those were the good times for the Roadrunners. The first few minutes of the game saw UTSA roll out to an 11-2 lead. The fans in attendance were given hope that Saturday might turn out different from Thursday.

Then the threes started falling for Middle Tennessee and before long the Roadrunners 11-2 lead had been cut down to a one point lead. With 11:55 left in the first half the Roadrunners still held a 16-15 lead. Within 46 seconds that lead had evaporated, never to return.

Twice the Blue Raiders pushed their lead up to 15 points. The first time came with 1:02 left in the first half when they went up 48-33. The second time came in the second half when they went up 68-53 at the 12:08 mark of the second half. That culminated a 13-0 run by the Blue Raiders after UTSA had gotten to within two points, 55-53 with 15:28 left in the second half.

UTSA kept chipping away at the Blue Raiders lead but every time it seemed Middle Tennessee had an answer. With 6:22 left in the game the Blue Raiders made their final field goal of the game to go up 76-69. UTSA went on an 11-4 run to tie the score at 80 before the Blue Raiders won the game with three free throws. UTSA had a chance but the shot by Wallace at the buzzer did not splash like so many of his before had.

"We tried to get a good contest on it," Wallace said. "When he made those three free throws we had to come down to try and tie the game."

The Roadrunners will hit the road this week to play at Old Dominion and Charlotte. On the season UTSA has only won two road games but as up and down as their season has been it isn't out of the realm of possibility that they win one or both on the road. It won't be easy.

"We have a long way to go," Henson said. "Right now we're reeling. These were two home games we needed to get and we didn't. It's not going to get any easier at Old Dominion."

UTSA will visit Old Dominion on Thursday night. First tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central. Next Saturday the Roadrunners will be in Charlotte to face the 49ers.

The Roadrunners next home game will be on February 13 against Marshall. First tip of that game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Central.