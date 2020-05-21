News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-21 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Gentry looking for a program he can call home

Javi Cardenas • BirdsUp
Publisher
@RivalsJavi
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Had the pleasure of speaking with O.D Wyatt ATH Damon Gentry this week. The former teammate of current Roadrunner receiver spoke about UTSA, a timeline for his commitment and more.

Free 30-Days | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram

Contact Us | Refer-a-friend Promo

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}