The basketball/volleyball practice facility will be built on Rattlesnake Hill next to the Roadrunner Athletic Center of Excellence (RACE) and along Barshop Boulevard.

UTSA hopes to begin construction on the 50,000 square feet, two story building later this year with a target completion date of fall 2026. Early designs show the building is planned to have three practice courts that can be used by either basketball or volleyball.

The cost of the new facility will be split. $15 million will come from revenue financing system bond proceeds, $10 million will come from designated funds and $10 million from grant funding from the city of San Antonio and Bexar County.

As reported by Greg Luca in the San Antonio Express-News , UTSA president Taylor Eighmy presented the board of regents with a proposal to build the complex for a cost of $35 million.

The UT Board of Regents approved the funding for construction of UTSA's new practice facility for basketball and volleyball.

As the RACE building has shown, having one building with new locker rooms, weight room and practice area can be a benefit to the program. The recent success of the football team as well as other sports has been aided by having something like the RACE building to offer players and staff.

"I'm excited," Head Women's Basketball Coach Karen Aston said when asked about the funding approval for the new facility. "That it's in the foreseeable future is great for both basketball programs and volleyball."

Currently both basketball teams and volleyball practice in the Convocation Center. Their locker rooms are also in the Convocation Center and they lift weights in the RACE building.

Having a building solely for basketball and volleyball will open up the Convocation Center for more events as the teams will be able to practice in the new facility. It will also be something coaches of all three programs can show to recruits which will help lift the caliber of players who want to come to UTSA.

"It's great news," Head Men's Basketball Coach Steve Henson said. "We've been talking a lot about it internally. To be a little more tangible with that. It's fantastic for this department and the university. It will be a big shot in the arm for men's and women's basketball and volleyball to have an improved setting. We're excited about it. It will be a big boost to this program."

Some fans might have wanted a new Convocation Center but that will come eventually. The practice facility was something the teams have needed for some time. Now they should have it in about two years.

When its finished the basketball/volleyball practice facility will join RACE and the Park West Field House in the collection of state of the art facilities for UTSA athletics.