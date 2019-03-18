Do not think it is bold to say this is the most important spring of Frank Wilson’s tenure at UTSA. Wilson enters spring with question marks on both sides of the ball as he looks to get the Roadrunners back to a bowl game. It won’t be easy finding replacements for guys like Josiah Tauaefa, C.J. Levine, and Kevin Strong. On offense, new offensive coordinator Jeff Kastl must find a way to kick start the worst offense in the country. No big deal. Today we look at some of the storylines you will want to keep an eye on this spring.

Frank Wilson begins year number four at UTSA. Chase Otero

Can Wilson find a starter out of six scholarship quarterbacks Very similar to last spring, but now they have even more bodies to sort through. Wilson will not name a starter this spring even if an individual separates himself. These upcoming months will be about evaluation and development. Cordale Grundy and Brandon Garza return for their senior seasons. Sophomore Lowell Narcisse joins the fray after a decorated high school career and a short JUCO stint. Frank Harris, not your ordinary sophomore. A member of the 2017 signing class, Harris redshirted in 2017 and suffered a season ending knee injury in 2018. The third year sophomore is in a very unique situation as he can seek a medical redshirt to gain another year of eligibility. The next freshman is Jordan Weeks, who played in four games last season allowing him to keep his redshirt under the new rules. This will be a big offseason for him as he builds on 2018. Lastly, Suddin Sapien a true freshman who was able to enroll early after a solid career at Midland. It will be up to Frank Wilson and new offensive coordinator Jeff Kastl to determine which quarterbacks are poised to make a run at the QB1 job come fall camp. Hopefully it will be tough decision because of the abundance of talent and not a lack of it.

Andrew Martel will make the move to linebacker this spring. Chase Otero

Hitting the reset button at linebacker I think deep inside everyone knew that 2018 was going to be the last year for Josiah Tauaefa. Now Frank Wilson and new linebackers coach Will Thomas are tasked with finding two starting linebackers out of a redshirt freshman, three sophomores, a grad transfer, and a safety turned linebacker. The talent is there on paper, the experience is not. Andrew Martel will be the most seasoned out of the group and he is playing linebacker for the first time in his collegiate career. Dominic Sheppard is a bit of a wildcard since we won’t have a look at him until fall camp and is coming off a knee injury. The success of this unit in my opinion will fall on how the two sophomores currently on campus progress this spring. De’Marco Guidry and Donovan Perkins need to take a significant step for the linebacker unit not to be a detriment next season. We will have to wait to see the third sophomore Trevor Harmanson since he won’t be here until the summer. Jarrett Preston is someone who could be a darkhorse to get some significant playing time in 2019 if he has a good spring and fall camp. Can the offensive line be a strength in 2019 Saying the offensive line will be a strength in 2019 could be seen by most as a stretch after last season, but I think there just enough positives to be optimistic this spring. As it has been noted, UTSA had the worst rushing offense in the conference by a pretty wide margin. It could have been expected after starting essentially a brand new offensive line with two freshman on the inside. So you say, how can one take a positive out of that? Well, let’s move away from the rushing numbers because there is no way of making that look pretty -- instead look at the sack numbers. UTSA allowed 11 sacks in four out of conference games in 2018 -- not great. In the next eight conference games the Roadrunners only allowed a total of 12. With the majority of the offensive line returning there is room to be optimistic this spring. The two freshman are a year older, and the JUCO’s brought in for 2018 have played together for the majority of the season. Combined with the new JUCO’s coming in (one this spring) one can dream of a world where UTSA has an above average offensive line.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg looks to build on his freshman campaign. Chase Otero