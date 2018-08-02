Want to thank everyone for reading this years edition of our fall previews. It has been fun going through the whole roster and getting to know the team a little bit more. I hope you all had a similar experience. We finish this years previews with the wide receivers.

The most interesting part of this group is the freshman. All three stars except for one that was rated a three star at one point. They should make fans feel very excited about the future at wide receiver

Behind them are guys like Larry Stephens, Peyton Hall, Blaze Moorehead, and Matt Guidry who have yet to show much in terms of on field production. A few of them will need to step up if Frank Wilson hopes to fill out his depth chart properly.

Analysis : A lot of new names for fans to get familiar with this fall camp. Greg Campbell and Marquez McNair are now seniors believe it or not, they will be asked to be workhorses for this group while some of the younger guys get their feet under them.

Greg Campbell - Has yet to catch a touchdown as a Roadrunner. That should change this season as he will be one of the focal points of this offense. You saw flashes of what Campbell can do last season catching 27 balls for 300 yards. Was buried in the depth chart last few years now it is his time to shine

Marquez McNair - He could be one of the most talented wide receivers that has come through UTSA, unfortunately for McNair and UTSA he has struggled with consistency. Marquez has the platform this season to show everyone how talented of a receiver he really is. Has 40 receptions, 448 yards, and 5 touchdowns in his career. If I was a betting I would bet on McNair to at least double his career stats this season.

Peyton Hall - The local product will look to put together a solid fall camp in hopes to earn a spot in the two deep. Has yet to catch a football for UTSA.

Larry Stephens - The other Brandeis wide receiver on this team, Stephens was put on scholarship last season. Has a total of 5 receptions, for 30 yards in his career.

Matt Guidry - A candidate for breakout player in my opinion. Guidry has amazing speed that has been used in different ways during his career. Did not see the field a ton in 2017, he will look to use fall camp to carve out a more prominent spot on offense and special teams.

Blaze Moorehead - Another receiver that doesn’t get talked about a lot but has the potential to have a breakout season. Moorehead has a shot at the Z wide receiver spot likely backing up Greg Campbell.

Kirk Johnson - Hasn’t contributed a lot since joining the team in 2016. Johnson does have the ability to be a contributor on special teams this season as a punter returner.

Tariq Woolen - Potential to be one of the better receivers in this conference. Woolen is one of Frank Wilson biggest recruiting wins beating out teams like Baylor and Missouri for his services. Now after a red shirt year Woolen seems poised to take over one of the starting spots at wide receiver and begin showing fans what a P5 receiver can do.

Sheldon Jones - Sticks is a type a receiver that I do not think UTSA has ever had in their short history. A crisp, speedy route runner with the ability to turn on a dime and create space. He is a bit on the small side right now so it will be worth noting how well he does this fall camp. With the lack of proven depth at receiver however he might be able to force his way into playing time this season.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg - We spoke about how Woolen was a P5 type wide receiver well Ogle-Kellogg is that and more. Held offers from schools like Tennessee, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech at one point so obviously the talent is there. The past is the past so there is no point to revisit how he got here, for Ogle-Kellogg it is all about his future and it looks very bright.

Andrew McGowan - Another of the talented receivers Frank Wilson has brought in during his tenure, McGowan will have a chance at playing time after being here for spring practice.

La’thaniel Washington - Might need a year to get acclimated to the college game. Washington does have the potential to be a deadly red zone threat if his hudl is any indication.