As football inches closer, we begin previewing position groups getting you ready for week one (against whoever that might be). Today we'll be taking a look at the wide receivers.

Analysis:

The Roadrunners enter 2020 with a deep group at wide receiver. In that depth is a lot of variety, from veteran experience to incoming transfers and young hopefuls. Because of COVID precautions, there hasn't been much of a chance for those outside of the team to see the receivers in practice — but it is probably safe to say that all 11 will see action this year, whether that is on offense or special teams. Sophomores make up the majority of the receiving corps with seven, followed by two juniors, one senior, and one freshman.

All will be looking for different things this season. The veterans will hope to build on their accomplishments in 2019. The incoming transfers and the freshman will be looking to take advantage of any opportunities to show off what they can do.

Brennon Dingle - Dingle is the lone senior in the UTSA receiving corps but is in his first season as a Roadrunner after playing for the UMass Minutemen for the last three seasons. The Baltimore native saw action in 36 games as a Minuteman and averaged 13.3 yards per catch at UMass. By coming to UTSA as a graduate transfer, he is eligible to play immediately.

Sheldon Jones - In his two seasons as a Roadrunner, "Sticks" Jones has played in 22 games and started 12 games, including 10 starts as a sophomore in 2019. Jones has caught 41 passes for 333 yards in his UTSA career. The New Orleans native has also seen action as a returner on special teams in his two seasons at UTSA. Whether on offense or special teams, Jones will have plenty of chances to contribute this season.

Greg Clayton - A native of Lutcher, Louisiana, Clayton comes to UTSA by way of Trinity Valley Community College (TX). While he was at TVCC, Clayton played in six games and caught 10 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. Clayton played at Navarro Junior College as a freshman in 2018 where he caught 16 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. Clayton was a versatile athlete at Lutcher High School, playing basketball and baseball. That versatility could help Clayton stand out in the receiving corps.

Dywan Griffin - Griffin is one of the seven sophomores on scholarship in the receiving corps. Last season Griffin played in 11 games and got his first career start during the Roadrunners' visit to Kyle Field on November 2. Griffin caught seven passes for 26 yards and also ran the ball twice, picking up nine yards. A native of New Orleans, Griffin could be one of the receivers to benefit from a new offense.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg - Ogle-Kellogg entered 2019 with high hopes after a bright freshman campaign in 2018. It wasn't meant to be, as the Alcoa, TN native suffered a season ending injury after appearing in the first three games of the 2019 season. Having gotten a redshirt for 2019, Ogle Kellogg now finds himself in the mix of the group of seven sophomores. If Ogle-Kellogg can stay healthy and replicate the magic he had in 2018 when he caught 14 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns, he could provide UTSA with another threat on offense.

Joshua Cephus - Cephus burst onto the scene in 2019 by averaging 19.1 yards per catch in his freshman season. His best game last season might have been against Southern Miss, when he racked up 95 yards on just three catches. His 75 yard catch against the Golden Eagles stood as the longest reception for UTSA in 2019. Cephus can chew up the yards and should get an opportunity to do just that in 2020. If he can come close to replicating his yards per catch, he could become a favorite of any of the quarterbacks who end up slinging the pigskin for UTSA this season.

Andrew McGowan - McGowan is something of a wildcard for the Roadrunners. The Sinton native redshirted in 2018 and then did not see any game action in 2019. It remains to be seen what he can do for the Roadrunners, but he has the talent to be a key piece in the Roadrunner offense. McGowan just needs the chance to show off his skills.

De'Corian Clark - Clark was busy in his freshman year at UTSA in 2019-20. The Fort Worth native saw action in eight football games and was preparing for the track and field season in the spring. Clark caught one pass in 2019, a five yard reception against Louisiana Tech. The alum of Fort Worth's O.D. Wyatt High could put his versatility on show at either receiver or in the return game.

Zakhari Franklin - If there were a leader of the Roadrunners' Magnificent Seven Sophomores it would be Franklin. As a true freshman, Franklin led the receiving corps in receptions (38), yards (491), and touchdowns (3). None of his touchdowns were bigger than the one he hauled in against Rice, which turned out was the game winner. Franklin is the presumptive favorite to earn the number one spot in the receiving corps, but that won't be known for sure until the depth chart is released before the first game (which appears to be September 12 at Texas State).

Julon Williams - Even though UTSA has only had football for 10 years, one family name out of Judson HS has become something of a legacy: Williams. Julon Williams is the younger brother of former UTSA running back Jarveon Williams. Like Jarveon, Julon is also a distinguished alum of the Converse powerhouse. Julon Williams originally signed with Houston, spending his freshman year with the Cougars before transferring back home. He will have to sit out the 2020 season per NCAA transfer rules, but his presence at UTSA will give San Antonians hope for what can happen in 2021.

Isaiah Davis - Davis is the younger brother of UTSA offensive lineman Kevin Davis, Jr. The younger Davis is the lone true freshman in the Roadrunner receiving corps. He comes to UTSA from El Paso Pebble Hills High School where he set school records for receptions (58), yards (912), and touchdowns (14) and was named to the second team El Paso All-City team. Davis is probably a good fit for a redshirt this season based on the logjam ahead of him, but he could still see snaps in a game or two.

Prediction: UTSA's receiving corps has a lot of depth and all 11 could see action in some form in 2020. With eight underclassmen in the group, the future is bright for the Roadrunners even if the present is less known. There is something to like in each of the 11 receivers, and if the group can step up in 2020 it could go a long way in deciding how good the UTSA offense can be in the first season of the Coach Traylor era.