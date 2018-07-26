As football inches closer so does the beginning of fall camp. We will be previewing position groups in the month of July getting you ready for the start of fall camp on August, 3rd. Today we look at the tight ends.

Defensive lineman turned tight end T.J. King was listed as the starter after spring but expect sophomore Chance McLeod to use fall camp to try and break into the two deep after sitting out spring recovering from some lingering injuries. Quarterback turned tight end Alin Edouard is a mystery at the position, Michael Goff, and late 2018 add Gavin Sharp will likely see some playing time this fall.

Analysis: One of the big mysteries of this new look offense is how the tight ends will be used under Al Borges.

T.J. King - What could possibly go wrong here, right? T.J. King's returns to UTSA is a bit of a surprise. Not only is it rare for players to leave go to a JUCO and come back to the same program, but King left and came back and got moved to tight end. Football. King will try to carve out a spot in his new role this fall.

Chance McLeod - Has the potential to be a three year starter for Frank Wilson. If he is able to stay healthy he McLeod will likely be your starter this season and for the foreseeable future. In an offense that is breaking in a new quarterback having a safety blanket like McLeod will be priceless. If he can continue to develop this fall he will be one of the most important pieces of this new offense.

Alin Edouard - Moved to tight end this spring after the quarterback room got a bit crowded. There are no expectations for him right now. If this works out awesome, if it does not he has three more years to work it out. This fall is the start for him.

Michael Goff - Do not be shocked to see Goff crack the two deep this fall. After sitting out last season with an injury/redshirt Goff enters the fall at a listed 6'2", 225. His high school film did not show a lot a pass catching but man did he block the hell out of some people. Not to say he is not a good passing catching tight ends because there is no way of knowing, but at least we know he is a mean blocker. With a solid fall camp Goff should see the field this season.

Gavin Sharp - An intriguing add in the middle of the summer for sure. At a listed 6'6", 240 Sharp is a prototypical tight end. His hudl show a versatile tight end that seems to be an above average pass catcher. Don't know what to expect out him this fall, but if his high school film translates to college UTSA might have gotten a steal.