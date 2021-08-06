Fall Preview: Safety

As football inches closer, we begin previewing position groups getting you ready for week one. Today we'll be taking a look at the safeties.

Analysis:

There is a lot to like with this position group. They have kept the core intact while brining in what seems to be impact transfers. One of the biggest wildcards is the return of Jahmal Sam. The return of Sam will allow this group to go two deep in both safety spots while allowing younger guys like Dabon and Gurley to continue to grow.

The third safety spot is tricky since it is a hybrid position, but the addition of Clifford Chapman appears to be game changing for the defense. The SEC transfers looks the part and will compete for the nickel safety spot with the Taylor's, Jones and Preston.

Antonio Parks - He was one of the surprises on this defense last season. He will head into fall camp the favorite to start next to Wisdom. Parks veteran leadership will be needed throughout the season even if one of the younger guys takes his spot as the season progresses.

Clifford Chattman - Could be the transfer with the biggest impact this season. Chattman will look to lock down the spot Dadrian Taylor and Clarence Hicks rotated in. His length and speed is something this defense has not had at this position maybe ever.

Dadrian Taylor - Did an admirable job last year in that nickel spot. Injuries seemed to plague him in 2020, so he will look to bounce back and hold off competition.

Kelechi Nwachuku - Has been a solid piece for this defense, but will look to take that next step in his development. If Nwachuku can take his game to the next level this year he will likely start in 2022.

Rashad Wisdom - There is not much to say about Mr. Wisdom. He is one of the leaders on this team not just off the field but on it. There is still room for improvement and that is what he will look to do this fall camp.

Jahmal Sam - Sam is the most intriguing player in this position group. If he is healthy Sam could be one of the best safeties on this team. I do not know what safety spot his will slot under, but regardless a Jahmal Sam at 100% is something this team will benefit from.

Jarrett Preston - Has been a star on special teams last few season. If he has a solid fall camp you might see him get some snaps that are not on teams.

Je'Vaun Dabon - His addition last season was a big surprise. Dabon did not get going last year, so he will look to use this fall camp to try and break into the depth chart. If he lives up to his three star potential he could be a starter in years to come.

Donyai Taylor - It is hard to project Donyai Taylor right now. Depending on how his body evolves is where he will fit best on defense. Right he looks to be competing for playing time at that nickel spot. He has very high upside and will be a factor in years to come.

Malik Jones - Jones is another candidate for that nickel spot for now. I can see him moving to another safety position if things get crowded here.

Ronald Gurley - Gurley still has a ways to go before he is considered for playing time. If things go well next few weeks I can see him on special teams this season.

Prediction:

I think this one will be pretty straight forward at least to start the season. The real battles will happen behind the starters. Will the younger guys take some snaps away from the veterans? Will Jahmal Sam be back to full strength and be able to take snaps away from Parks or Wisdom? All of these questions should begin to get answered when fall camp gets underway on Friday.