Fall Preview: Safety
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
As football inches closer, we begin previewing position groups getting you ready for week one. Today we'll be taking a look at the safeties.
Free 30-Days | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram
SAFETIES - 11 scholarships used
SR - Antonio Parks, Dadrian Taylor, Clifford Chattman
JR - Kelechi Nwachuku, Rashad Wisdom, Jahmal Sam, Jarret Preston
SO - Je'Vaun Dabon, Donyai Taylor, Malik Jones
FR - Ronald Gurley
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news