As football inches closer so does the beginning of fall camp. We will be previewing position groups in the month of July getting you ready for the start of fall camp on August, 3rd. Today we look at the safeties.

Analysis: UTSA a team that lacks experience at certain positions is anchored on the back end by three senior safeties that have seen plenty of snaps in their career. Behind them are some talented younger guys that will be asked to provide some crucial depth at the position. Andrew Martel could easily be a starter at one of the safety spots and will likely split snaps with one of the starters. A luxury for a defense that will be asked to keep the team in games.

C.J. Levine - Has seen his productivity increase every year since the 2015 season. Ended the 2017 season with 46 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, and 1 interception. Will be one of the leaders of this defense and likely be asked to do a significant amount for Jason Rollins.

Darryl Godfrey - Don't know what to expect with Godfrey. He seems to perform well during the spring winning a defensive award last two springs. His accolades have not translated into on-field production unfortunately. He enters his senior season with 41 tackles to his name. It is now or never for Godfrey who will use this fall camp to solidify a starting role.

Carl Austin III - He might not be the biggest name on this defense but Austin is one of the most important pieces for Jason Rollins in 2018. Saw his production increase tremendously going from 10 tackles in 2016 to 48 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, and 1 sack last season. Could be a candidate for breakout player this year if he is able to build on his impressive 2017 campaign.

Andrew Martel - The hard hitting safety enters his junior campaign looking to grab one one the starting spots this fall. Even if he is not able to Martel will be in the safety rotation all season long. He might even be able to help closer to the line of scrimmage if he grows past his listed 6’1”, 210lbs.

Brenndan Johnson - Is probably a future starter for this team, but for now he will be asked to provide crucial depth. Enters his sophomore season after accumulating 21 tackles, and 1 pass defended his redshirt freshman year.

Carrington Kearney - Will transition to safety after spending his first two seasons at corner.

Vance Vallair - Another player who will transitioning positions. The former three star cornerback shifts to safety for his redshirt freshman year.

Kelechi Nwachuku - It is always though to tell if true freshman will get significant playing time, but I think Nwachuku will have a good shot at getting some snaps. If fall camp goes well for Nwachuku he might push for snaps at one of the safety positions this season.