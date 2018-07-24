As football inches closer so does the beginning of fall camp. We will be previewing position groups in the month of July getting you ready for the start of fall camp on August, 3rd. Today we look at the running backs.

It is hard to know who will be the next guy to step up like Tyrell Clay a year ago. There is a good mix of youth and experience behind Rhodes. Fall camp will be crucial to see who will be getting valuable snaps behind Jalen Rhodes.

Analysis: In an offense that is seen as having many flaws the running backs don't look half bad. Rhodes is back for his senior campaign after an injury riddled season. If he can stay healthy he can be on of the top backs in the conference.

Jalen Rhodes - This might be the year Rhodes breaks that 1,000 yard mark. Something that has not been done since Jarveon Williams did it for UTSA a few years ago. Rhodes just needs to stay healthy.

Brett Winnegan - There is no denying Winnegan is one of the fastest guys on the team. The former track star broke off a huge run vs. Texas State last showing everyone the type of explosiveness he possesses. He is coming off an offseason wrist injury that kept him out of spring practice. UTSA has never quite figure out how to use Winnegan to maximize his speed. This might be the year.

Deven Boston - Never know what to expect with JUCO players in their first year. For Boston he only has one year to contribute to this years team. Fall camp is very important as he tries to secure a spot behind Rhodes.

Halen Steward - UTSA has all but eliminated the full back position under Al Borges. Steward will try and transition from being a full back these last two years into a serviceable running back. Steward could be a very good goal line back for Frank Wilson if he can grasp his new position.

B.J. Daniels - As much praise as we give Jalen Rhodes it wouldn't surprise me if Daniels splits snaps with Rhodes 50/50 mid way through the year. Fans didn't get to see much of Daniels his freshman year for whatever reason. He enters his second year with more experience and another year of a college weight room under him.

Brenden Brady - The only Rivals three star running back on the roster. Brady gets to campus after a great career at Cibolo Steele. It is hard to ask freshman running backs to contribute as true freshman, but with the new NCAA redshirt rules Brady might be able to get some carries under him in 2018.