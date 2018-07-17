As football inches closer so does the beginning of fall camp. We will be previewing position groups in the month of July getting you ready for the start of fall camp on August, 3rd. Today we look at the quarterbacks.

Analysis: It was nice knowing who your quarterback was going to be last season wasn’t it? UTSA does not have that luxury in 2018 as they try to find their quarterback(s) for this season. Bryce Rivers was your QB1 out of spring practice followed by JUCO transfer Cordale Grundy. Frank Harris unfortunately will not have a shot at starting week one as he sustained a knee injury that will likely keep him out for the season. SMU transfer D.J. Gillins enters the discussion after joining the program this summer. The last scholarship quarterback to join the group is true freshman Jordan “Jojo” Weeks. After a stellar senior season he will try to crack the two-deep this fall.

D.J. Gillins - The biggest unknown out of the group. He joined the program this summer after being a backup at SMU. A highly rated quarterback coming out of high school and junior college Gillins has the tools to be an excellent quarterback in this new system, he just has never been able to put it together. Will the third time be the charm under new offensive coordinator Al Borges? If Borges is able to pull the right strings UTSA might have found themselves their quarterback for 2018.

Cordale Grundy - Joined the program in the spring and was able to capture the QB2 slot for now. Grundy will have to show improvement this fall if he hopes to stay in the two-deep.

Bryce Rivers - It is Bryce Rivers’ job to lose in my opinion. Rivers had flashes during the spring game and was awarded the QB1 spot. Until Gillins or Grundy show something to deserve the starting role Rivers will be your starting quarterback when UTSA faces Arizona State.

Frank Harris - 2018 could had been very different for this team if Frank Harris did not injure his knee. All signs were pointing to him being a strong contender for that starting role this season. Harris will focus on getting right for 2019 as he will likely be a third year freshman if his injury waiver is granted. There is still a possibility he could return this season but that is a decision Frank Wilson and the Harris family will deal with at a later time.

Jordan Weeks - The gunslinger out of Wimberley, Texas steps foot on campus after one heck of a senior season. The ideal situation is for him to get a redshirt year in to get acclimated to the college game, but do not be surprised to see him playing at some point this season. If he shows enough during fall camp Wilson might be tempted to throw him in the fire and utilize the new NCAA rule that allows true freshman to play up to 4 games without burning their redshirt.



