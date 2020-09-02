As football inches closer, we begin previewing position groups getting you ready for week one (against whoever that might be). Today we'll be taking a look at the offensive line.

Analysis:

The Roadrunners have a deep group on the offensive line with 18 players on the roster and 14 of those on scholarship. The entire group of offensive linemen could see time at all five positions. With the team smartly practicing in a bubble it is difficult to know who is getting the most time at each position up front. One thing can be known for sure: the Roadrunners have a lot of experienced linemen. Nine of the 14 linemen on scholarship are upperclassmen, four seniors and five juniors. Also competing for a chance are two sophomores and three freshmen.

Dominic Pastucci - Pastucci has seen action in 32 games over the course of his UTSA career. The Pflugerville native has seen action at guard and tackle over the course of his career and also seen time on special teams. Pastucci has been on the line for two of UTSA's best running days, against Texas State in 2017 and UTEP in 2019.

Jalyn Galmore - Galmore arrived in San Antonio as part of the 2018 class as a juco transfer from Itawamba Community College in Mississippi. He won the starting left tackle job in 2018 but only made five starts before suffering a season ending injury against UTEP. Galmore redshirted last season. He could end up at tackle on either side of the line.

Bosah Osakwe - Osakwe, a native of Antioch, California, is another juco transfer who came to UTSA in 2018. In his first season Osakwe played in six games at center. Last season he only got into the Baylor game. Osakwe's experience at center might give him the opportunity to anchor the middle of the UTSA front.

Josh Oatis - Oatis is one of the last remaining players from the 2016 recruiting class. The Gulfport, Mississippi kid redshirted in 2016 and debuted in 2017. In his three years at UTSA Oatis has spent most of his time on special teams. His amount of games have been up and down from one in 2017 to nine in 2018 and six in 2019. It will be interesting to see what kind of role he finds under a new staff in 2020.

Makai Hart - Hart comes to UTSA by way of Trinity Valley Community College where a year ago he was part of an offense that averaged 452.8 yards and 33.6 points a game. The Clinton, Iowa native arrives at UTSA listed at 6'4" and 295 lbs. Where he ends up will be interesting to see as there are a lot of possibilities along the UTSA offensive line.

Brandon Rolfe - Rolfe will get his first full season with the Roadrunners in 2020 after redshirting the final 11 games of 2019. His lone appearance in 2019 was the season opener against UIW. Rolfe came to UTSA as part of the 2019 recruiting class after playing at Ellsworth Community College (IA) in 2018. Like the rest of the linemen it will probably be the first week of the season before it's known where Rolfe lines up.

Kevin Davis - Davis is a native of Angleton south of Houston. Davis arrived at UTSA in 2017 and redshirted that season. In 2018 Davis won the starting center job and held that position down for all 12 games. He was the only UTSA O-lineman to start all 12 games in 2018. Last season Davis moved to right guard and started the first 10 games before missing the last two games with an injury. Davis is probably starting on the line this year but whether its at center or guard is still to be determined.

Ahofitu Maka - Part of the reason why Davis moved to guard last season was because of Maka who won the starting center job as a sophomore. Maka started all 12 games at center in 2019. Last season he showed an ability to open holes wide enough for anybody to run through. The starting center job is likely his to lose in 2020.

Spencer Burford - Burford holds the distinction of being UTSA's first four-star signee as part of the 2018 recruiting class. In his first two seasons he has lived up to the billing as he's appeared in 22 games and started 21 of those games. Last year Burford started 11 games at left guard. The Wagner alum has a chance to be even better in 2020 and help lead the Roadrunner offense to an improved season compared to last year.

Ernesto Almaraz - Almaraz has traded the palm trees of Los Angeles for the hills of oak and cedar in San Antonio. A year ago Almaraz was a starter as a true freshman at East Los Angeles College. Now he is competing in a large group for a role on the UTSA offensive line. Based on the logjam of upperclassmen ahead of him it is not outside the realm of possibility that the sophomore Almaraz gets a redshirt this season.

Terrell Haynes - After redshirting in 2018, Haynes made his name on special teams last season. He played in all 12 games as part of the punt coverage team. The Arlington, Texas native even recorded a tackle in the game against UAB. He also found time as a backup on the offensive line. Haynes enters his redshirt sophomore season with a chance to get more time on the offensive line but also a chance to improve on his skills in special teams.

Cedric Claiborne - Claiborne was redshirted in 2019 which makes 2020 his first chance to earn a spot in the crowded UTSA o-line. Claiborne was first team all-district at Spring Westfield High School north of Houston. In his final two years of high school his Mustangs team was 23-3. Claiborne has the talent to make his way into the starting positions.

Demetris Allen - Like Claiborne, Allen is coming off a 2019 season in which he was redshirted. A native of Hattiesburg, MS, Allen also comes from a powerhouse high school that had a 27-2 record over the course of his final two seasons. Allen could similarly find his way into the upper levels of the o-line depth chart.

Daimonte Williams - The only true freshman in the UTSA group of 14 offensive linemen, Williams was first-team all-district in his senior season at Mesquite Horn last fall. It's tough to call on Williams. He has the talent to compete for a job on the line but odds are that he will get a redshirt this season and have a chance to learn in practice.

Prediction: UTSA has a buffet of talent in the offensive line group. The weeks leading up to the first game (most likely at Texas State) will see every man trying to earn his way into the starting five up front. The depth is a good thing for UTSA. Regardless of who lines up on the line their biggest tasks will be giving whoever the quarterback is enough time to throw and opening up valleys of space for Sincere McCormick and his running back friends to run through. As goes the o-line so too will go the Roadrunner offense in 2020.